Science & Health

Sunrise Special: Solar Eclipse Thrills World's Northern Tier

By Associated Press
June 10, 2021 12:46 PM
In this photo provided by NASA, a partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises to the left of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 10, 2021, as seen from Arlington, Virginia.
In this photo provided by NASA, a partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises to the left of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 10, 2021, as seen from Arlington, Virginia.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. - The top of the world got a sunrise special Thursday — a "ring of fire" solar eclipse.  

This so-called annular eclipse began at the Canadian province of Ontario, then swept across Greenland, the North Pole and finally Siberia, as the moon passed directly in front of the sun.

An annular eclipse occurs when a new moon is around its farthest point from us and appearing smaller, and so it doesn't completely blot out the sun when it's dead center.  

The upper portions of North America, Europe and Asia enjoyed a partial eclipse, at least where the skies were clear. At those locations, the moon appeared to take a bite out of the sun. 

The moon is seen blotting out 81 percent of the sun during a solar eclipse in Washington, D.C., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Photo by Diaa Bekheet)
The moon is seen blotting out 81 percent of the sun during a solar eclipse in Washington, D.C., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Photo by Diaa Bekheet)

It was the first eclipse of the sun visible from North America since August 2017, when a dramatic total solar eclipse crisscrossed the U.S. The next one is coming up in 2024.

A total lunar eclipse graced the skies two weeks ago.

AP logo
By
Associated Press
Science & Health

Sunrise Special: Solar Eclipse Thrills World's Northern Tier

In this photo provided by NASA, a partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises to the left of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 10, 2021, as seen from Arlington, Virginia.
COVID-19 Pandemic

India Breaks World Record After Posting 6,000 COVID Deaths in a Day

Health workers carry the body of a person, who died from complications related to the COVID-19, for cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 10, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Official Urges Caution as Nations Reopen

World Health organization Director for Europe Hans Kluge speaks to media during a press conference at a vaccination center in Bucharest, Romania, April 7, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Why Do Some People Get Side Effects After COVID-19 Vaccines?

Why do some people get side effects after COVID-19 vaccines?
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hong Kong Opens Vaccine Drive to Children Aged 12 and Older

Staff members sit at the entrance of a mall to check for COVID-19 vaccination credentials in Shanghai