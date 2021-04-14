Science & Health

Toy Cars Get Eco-friendly Makeover to Inspire Children

By Reuters
April 14, 2021 10:11 PM
Matchbox's Tesla Roadster die-cast toy made from recyclable materials
A Matchbox Tesla Roadster die-cast toy made from recyclable materials is pictured in this undated photo obtained by Reuters on April 14, 2021. (Mattel/Handout via Reuters)

LONDON - Matchbox is launching a new series of toy cars based on real-life electric and hybrid vehicles, in a bid to make its miniatures more sustainable and to raise awareness among children of the environmental impact of motoring.

The first model off the production line is a scaled-down version of the Tesla Roadster, which will be joined by toys based on cars made by Nissan, Toyota and BMW. Electric charging stations will also go on sale this year.

"We are unveiling a concept car, just like the real car industry does," said Nuria Alonso, head of Matchbox marketing for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

She added that it would be the first die-cast model made of 99% recycled materials.

"We wanted to work with Tesla to inspire kids as the future drivers of tomorrow. We think their parents will love to see how their kids play with cars that encourage environmental consciousness, like electric cars."

The launch is part of an overhaul in Britain and Europe at Matchbox, which is owned by toymaker Mattel.

The Matchbox brand was created nearly 70 years ago and sells more than 40 million die-cast vehicles each year. 

Related Stories

US climate envoy John Kerry (L) leaves the Ministry of Finance after a meeting with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,…
East Asia Pacific
Biden's Climate Envoy Kerry to Hold Talks with China, South Korea
The U.S. State Department said Kerry would travel to Shanghai and Seoul, South Korea, for talks beginning Thursday
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 02:15 AM
FILE - In this Saturday, June, 3, 2017 file photo, the coal-fired Plant Scherer, one of the nation's top carbon dioxide…
Science & Health
US Joins UN Group of Nations on Climate and Security
Biden administration seeks to mitigate dangers of climate on international security
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 04/08/2021 - 08:53 PM
A woman looks down a newly formed crack in the walk way which leads to the Mosque in Bargny on September 18, 2020. - Fishing…
Economy & Business
World Bank, IMF Eye Ways to Link Debt Relief to Climate Change Spending
The initiative reflects growing recognition that pandemic-caused economic turmoil has hampered some countries’ conservation and climate efforts
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 10:03 PM
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the Duvha coal-based power station owned by state power utility Eskom, in Mpumalanga province,…
Africa
African Leaders Push for Strong Action on Climate Change
African heads of state met virtually this week, arguing that this environmental crisis is making the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic worse in the developing world
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 03:09 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
Science & Health

Toy Cars Get Eco-friendly Makeover to Inspire Children

Matchbox's Tesla Roadster die-cast toy made from recyclable materials
Science & Health

Nobel Doctor Calls Sexual Violence in Conflict a 'Pandemic'

This image made from video shows Congolese Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege at the Panzi Hospital he founded in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

J&J COVID-19 Vaccine in Limbo as US Panel Delays Vote on Resuming Shots

FILE PHOTO: Exterior of Johnson and Johnson's subsidiary Janssen Vaccines in Leiden
Middle East

Kurdish Officials Demand Help With Looming COVID 'Catastrophe' in NE Syria

FILE - Children cross a street in front of a mural raising coronavirus awareness, in Syria's northeastern city of Qamishli, March 9, 2021.
Africa

South Africa Pauses J&J Vaccination Campaign After US Expresses Concerns

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in…