Science & Health

UN Agency: Physical Activity Can Save Up to 5 Million Lives a Year 

By Lisa Schlein
November 29, 2020 11:19 AM
Women jog on Ponte della Musica during an exercise class, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Rome…
FILE - Women jog on Ponte della Musica during an exercise class, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Rome, Italy, Nov. 2, 2020.

GENEVA - The World Health Organization is urging people to get moving and keep moving for better health.  The U.N. health agency says physical activity can avert the deaths of up to 5 million people annually.  

WHO statistics show 1 in 4 adults and 80% of adolescents do not do enough physical activity, and women and girls generally do less than men and boys.  This, the agency says, hurts both human health and the health of world economies.     

The agency reports physical activity can help prevent heart disease, type-2 diabetes, and cancer; as well reduce cognitive decline, including Alzheimer’s disease.  It says physical inactivity also can put societies into an economic hole.  The global cost of direct health care is estimated at $54 billion, with an additional cost of $14 billion in lost productivity.      

WHO Director for Health Promotion Ruediger Krech says it is never too late to begin moving.  He says any type of physical activity, including walking, cycling, dancing, household tasks and gardening can counteract the harm from sitting too long.     

“WHO urges everyone to continue to stay active through the COVID-19 pandemic.  If we do not remain active, we run the risk of creating another pandemic of ill health as a result of sedentary behavior,”  he said.

New WHO guidelines recommend adults engage in at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity per week, and an average of 60 minutes a day for children and adolescents.   

For the first time, WHO’s unit head for physical activity, Fiona Bull, says the guidelines delve into the impact of sedentary behavior on health. 

“The evidence shows that doing a lot of sedentary behavior, often considered, for example, sitting, is detrimental to your health.  It can increase your risk of noncommunicable disease, like cardiovascular disease … And the evidence shows that if we are more active, we can counteract the detrimental effects of too much sedentary,”  said Bull.  

The WHO guidelines also highlight the valuable health benefits of physical activity for those with disabilities.  It advises people over age 65 to engage in muscle-strengthening, balance and coordination activities to help prevent falls and improve health.   

 

Related Stories

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Scientist Calls for More Vaccine Data
British AstraZeneca to conduct another trial before widely distributing its COVID-19 vaccine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 06:33 PM
FILE - People queue to wash their hands to protect against the coronavirus before lining up to vote at a polling station, in Lilongwe, Malawi, June 23, 2020. The COVID pandemic has led to a spike in suicides in the southeastern African country.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Urges Africa to Prepare for Vaccine Rollout
Experts warn that this will be the ‘largest immunization drive’ on continent 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 04:52 PM
FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Chief Calls for Equal Access to COVID-19 Vaccines
Director-General Tedros says same commitment to creating vaccines should go into equitably distributing them
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 11/23/2020 - 01:56 PM
A member of the medical staff dressed in a protective suit treats a coronavirus disease patient inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya, Oct. 28, 2020. Picture taken Oct. 28, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Surge in Africa COVID-19 Cases Due to Large Gatherings, WHO Says
Agency regional director says continent reached two million cases after one-month surges in 19 nations
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 11:55 AM
A researcher works in a lab run by Moderna Inc, who said November 16, 2020 that its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Vaccines Alone Won't End Pandemic, WHO Official Says
Mike Ryan says vaccines are not 'the unicorn we’ve all been chasing’
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 03:51 PM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein
COVID-19 Pandemic

In Santa’s Mailbag, a Peek into Children’s Pandemic Worries

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a postal worker dressed as Santa, reads letters to addressed to "Pere Noel" -…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain’s Johnson Asks Lawmakers to Back a Tougher Lockdown

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question-time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, Nov. 11, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Los Angeles Issues Stay-at-Home Order to Curb COVID

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 26: People gather at a picnic lunch in Pan Pacific Park during Thanksgiving on November 26, 2020 in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hundreds of 'Zombie Mink' Resurfacing from Mass Graves

(FILES) This file photo taken on November 6, 2020 shows mink looking out from their cage at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen…
Science & Health

Migratory Birds May Offer Route to Korean Cooperation

Ducks wade on a stream in Sungnam, south of Seoul February 24, 2006. Four South Koreans were infected with the deadly H5N1…