Science & Health

UN, Britain to Co-host Climate Summit on December 12

By Agence France-Presse
September 23, 2020 08:41 PM
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 2, 2018 shows a view of the 100-megawatt molten salt solar thermal power plant in…
FILE - This photo taken Sept. 2, 2018, shows a 100-megawatt molten salt solar thermal power plant in Dunhuang, China. Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sept. 23, 2020, that his nation would peak emissions in 2030 and go carbon neutral by 2060.

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations and Britain will co-host a global climate summit on December 12, the fifth anniversary of the landmark Paris Agreement, the world body said Wednesday.

The announcement came days after Chinese President Xi Jinping told the U.N. that the world's largest greenhouse gas polluter would peak emissions in 2030 and attempt to go carbon neutral by 2060, a move hailed by environmentalists.

"We have champions and solutions all around us, in every city, corporation and country," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

"But the climate emergency is fully upon us, and we have no time to waste. The answer to our existential crisis is swift, decisive, scaled-up action and solidarity among nations."

The world remains off-track to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, which scientists say is crucial to prevent runaway warming that would leave vast swaths of the planet inhospitable to life.

"In light of this urgency, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will co-host a landmark global event convening global leaders ... to rally much greater climate action and ambition," the statement said.

Session on Thursday

The two were to address the issue at a climate round-table meeting hosted by Guterres on Thursday.

National governments will be invited to present more ambitious and high-quality climate plans at the summit, which would involve government leaders, as well as the private sector and civil society.

According to the U.N., the December 12 summit is intended to increase momentum ahead of the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP 26) to be held in Glasgow in November 2021.

Recent data show greenhouse gas concentrations reaching record levels, worsening extreme events such as unprecedented wildfires, hurricanes, droughts and floods.

Related Stories

In this photo taken Tuesday, March 26, 2019, children push their plates out to receive a portion of cooked grains during a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WFP Links Record Hunger Levels to Conflict, Climate Change, COVID-19
UN agency says economic impact will cause more deaths than pandemic itself
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 09/19/2020 - 03:35 PM
Scientists: Climate Change Making Western Wildfires Worse
00:02:48
USA
Scientists: Climate Change Making Western Wildfires Worse
The West is hot and dry and getting hotter and drier
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 07:03 AM
Flames and smoke from the Bobcat Fire are pictured after an evacuation was ordered for the residents of Arcadia, California, U…
00:02:36
USA
As US West Burns, Climate Change Rises Among Campaign Issues
At a Reno, Nevada, campaign rally, President Trump says Western fires a result of ‘forest management’
Michelle Quinn
By Michelle Quinn
Sun, 09/13/2020 - 09:40 PM
Officers of the National institute for public hygiene (INHP) are at work to fumigate an area to prevent mosquitos from breeding…
Science & Health
Climate Change May Shift Risks of Mosquito-borne Diseases
Rising temperatures in Africa may make some areas more at risk for dengue, but less at risk for malaria
Asher Jones
By Asher Jones
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 06:05 PM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse
Science & Health

UN, Britain to Co-host Climate Summit on December 12

(FILES) This file photo taken on September 2, 2018 shows a view of the 100-megawatt molten salt solar thermal power plant in…
Science & Health

Storm Beta Continues Slow Trek, Bringing Rain to Parts of Southern US

Vehicles are seen in an area affected by flood due to Tropical Storm Beta in Houston, Texas, September 21, 2020, in this still…
Economy & Business

Hydroponic Farm Ventures Take Root in Indian Cities

Himanshu Aggarwal grows lettuce, microgreens and herbs in an 800-square-foot enclosed room in New Delhi. (Anjana Pasricha/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic

FDA Chief Says Science Will Guide US Coronavirus Vaccine Approval

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn testifies before a U.S. Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.
Europe

Pope Calls on World Leaders to Remember All Segments of Society Fighting COVID-19

Pope Francis greets faithful as he arrives at the San Damaso courtyard for the weekly general audience at the Vatican,…