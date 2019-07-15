Science & Health

UN: Global Hunger Stable, But Obesity on Rise

By Margaret Besheer
July 15, 2019 03:27 PM
A man waits to receive food aid outside a camp for displaced survivors of cyclone Idai in Dombe, Mozambique, April 4, 2019.
A man waits to receive food aid outside a camp for displaced survivors of cyclone Idai in Dombe, Mozambique, April 4, 2019.

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations says more than 820 million people around the world are hungry, while at same time, obesity is hitting record levels.

A report released Monday by five U.N. agencies dealing with food, nutrition and health says that while hunger levels have mostly stabilized, more people around the world are anxious about where their family's next meal will come from.

"People that feel insecure  insecure because they are in areas under conflict, insecure because they are in countries with high levels of inflation, insecure because they are very low paid that they will not have money to buy their food — this number reached 2 billion people around the world," José Graziano da Silva, director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said at the report's launch. "This is really a big, big number. We were surprised when we found this figure."

FILE - Jose Graziano da Silva, director-general of the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The report notes the highest hunger rates are in Africa and growing steadily in almost all parts of the subcontinent, where climate and conflict, economic slowdowns and downturns have driven more than 256 million people into a state of food insecurity.

In Asia, more than 500 million people, primarily in the southern part of the continent, are suffering from malnutrition. This sort of hunger has lasting impacts on its victims, especially children, who suffer from stunting and wasting.

"So the question is what are we going to do about it?" asked World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley. "Because if these were your little girls and your little boys, I guarantee you, you'd be doing everything you could to do something about it."

Beasley said the problem of world hunger is solvable, but is not achievable without ending war and conflicts, which consume a huge portion of the global economy that could be used for development.

David Beasley, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) executive director, speaks during a press conference in Seoul, May 15, 2018, after his visit to North Korea.

Obesity a global epidemic

For the first time, the U.N. agencies were able to gather data on world obesity rates, which are skyrocketing.

"We have about 830 million obese people in the world," said the FAO's Graziano da Silva. "That's happening in most continents except Africa and Asia."

He said trends indicate that the numbers of overweight and obese people in Africa and Asia would soon exceed those who are hungry.  Graziano da Silva said obesity rates are rising by 6.3% and 7.5% per year respectively in Africa and Asia, while the global average is 4.8%.

"It's really a global epidemic issue the way obesity is rising and how fast it is rising," Graziano da Silva added.

The cost of obesity is very high, some $2 trillion a year in related illnesses and other side effects.

Graziano da Silva urged better labeling of foods, reducing the levels of salt, fats and sugars in processed foods and restricting advertising for some products geared toward children. He noted healthy and fresh foods also need to be promoted and access to them needs to be increased for some populations.

Related Stories

A refugee from South Sudan transports food she received from the World Food Program (WFP) in Palorinya settlement camp for distribution, in Moyo district northern Uganda, Oct. 26, 2017.
Africa
South Sudan Marks Anniversary With Hunger Still a Pressing Issue
Last year's fragile peace deal eases food delivery, raises hopes for self-sufficiency
Default Author Profile
By Sheila Ponnie
July 09, 2019
A child eats a pomegranate collected from waste at a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Oct. 12, 2018.
South & Central Asia
Goal of Zero Hunger in India Remains Elusive
Recent nutritional survey in India finds country is still far away from achieving its goal of zero hunger for its populous country of more than one billion
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schelin
June 30, 2019
Somalis fleeing hunger in their drought-stricken nation walk along the main road leading from the Somalian border to the refugee camps around Dadaab, Kenya
East Asia Pacific
Conflict and Climate Change Drive Global Hunger
An estimated 60% of the more than 800 million hungry people around the world are in conflict-affected countries
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
June 16, 2019
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2010 photo, a South Korean soldier walks by a huge poster depicting North Korea's food crisis at the Korea War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea. Two U.N. agencies warned May 3, 2019, that more than 10 million people in No...
East Asia Pacific
UN: 10 Million-plus N. Koreans Face Hunger This Year
Two U.N. agencies warned Friday that more than 10 million people in North Korea are facing severe food shortages because the recent harvest was the worst in a decade.   The World Food Program (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said a combination of weather conditions and limited supplies of fuel, fertilizer and other agricultural inputs have resulted in a harvest of less than 5 million tons. For the past 10 years, total crop production…
Default Author Profile
By Margaret Besheer
May 03, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Margaret Besheer