Science & Health

UN: Global Warming Threatens to Defeat Effort to Fix World Ills

By Reuters
July 10, 2019 01:00 AM
Global warming and changing ocean chemistry affect marine nutrients and marine life
Global warming and changing ocean chemistry affect marine nutrients and marine life

NEW YORK - Relentless global warming threatens the potential success of a sweeping set of goals established by the United Nations to tackle inequality, conflict and other ills, officials said on Tuesday.

Climate change imperils food supplies, water and places where people live, endangering the U.N. plan to address these world problems by 2030, according to a report by U.N. officials.

Member nations of the U.N. unanimously adopted 17 global development goals in 2015, setting out a wide-ranging "to-do" list tackling such vexing issues as conflict, hunger, land degradation, gender inequality and climate change.

The latest report, which called climate change "the greatest challenge to sustainable development," came as diplomatic, business and other officials gathered for a high-level U.N. forum to take stock of the goals' progress.

"The most urgent area for action is climate change," said Liu Zhenmin, U.N. Under-Secretary General for Economic and Social Affairs, in the report.

"The compounded effects will be catastrophic and irreversible," he said, listing increased extreme weather events, more severe natural disasters and land degradation. "These effects, which will render many parts of the globe uninhabitable, will affect the poor the most."

Progress has been made on lowering child mortality, boosting immunization rates and global access to electricity, the report said.

Yet extreme poverty, hunger and inequality remain hugely problematic, and more than half of school-age children showed "shockingly low proficiency rates" in reading and math, it said.

Two-thirds of those children were in school.

Human trafficking rates nearly doubled from an average 150 detected victims per country in 2010 to 254 in 2016.

But it was unclear how much of the increase reflected improved reporting systems versus an increase in trafficking, said Francesca Perucci of the U.N.'s statistics division, who worked on the report.

"It's hard to exactly distinguish the two," she said at a launch of the report.

But climate change remained paramount.

Greenhouse gases have continued to climb, and "climate change is occurring much faster than anticipated," the report said.

At this week's goals summit, 47 countries were expected to present voluntary progress reviews. Almost 100 other countries and four cities including New York have done so.

Earlier U.N. reports said the goals were threatened by the persistence of violence, conflict and lack of private investment. Outside assessments have also cited nationalism, protectionism and insufficient funding.

The cost of implementing the global goals has been estimated at $3 trillion a year.

Related Stories

People cool off in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens, in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, June 28, 2019.
Economy & Business
Despite Funding Loss, Cities Vow to Continue Resilience Push
More than 70 cities that are part of the 100 Resilient Cities (100RC) network have crafted 'resilience strategies' that include about 3,500 activities designed to combat shocks and stresses - everything from floods to an influx of refugees
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 10, 2019
FILE -An ice crevasse is seen on the Baishui Glacier No. 1, the world's fastest melting glacier due to its proximity to the Equator, on the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in the southern province of Yunnan in China, Sept. 22, 2018.
Science & Health
Global Warming Is Shrinking Glaciers Faster Than Thought
Most comprehensive measurement of glaciers worldwide found that thousands of inland masses of snow compressed into ice are shrinking 18 percent faster than international panel of scientists calculated in 2013
Students from different institutions hold placards and banners as they participate in a climate protest in New Delhi, India, March 15, 2019.
Science & Health
Students Worldwide Skip School to Protest Global Warming
They're angry at their elders, and they're not taking it sitting down.Students worldwide are skipping class Friday to take to the streets to protest their governments' failure to take sufficient action against global warming.The coordinated "school strikes," being held from the South Pacific to the edge of the Arctic Circle, were inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began holding solitary demonstrations outside the Swedish parliament last year.…
FILE - People hold placards as they attend aÂ protest askin
Science & Health
Scientists: Evidence for Man-Made Global Warming Hits 'Gold Standard'
Evidence for man-made global warming has reached a "gold standard" level of certainty, adding pressure for cuts in greenhouse gases to limit rising temperatures, scientists said Monday. "Humanity cannot afford to ignore such clear signals," the U.S.-led team wrote in the journal Nature Climate Change of satellite measurements of rising temperatures over the past 40 years. They said confidence that human activities were raising the…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters