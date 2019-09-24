Science & Health

UN Plans Vast Urban Forests to Fight Climate Change

By Reuters
September 24, 2019 12:44 AM
FILE - A man walks with his bicycle through the Tijuca Forest in Rio de Janeiro, July 29, 2012.
FILE - A man walks with his bicycle through the Tijuca Forest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 29, 2012.

ROME - The United Nations unveiled plans to plant urban forests over an area four times the size of Hong Kong, seeking to make Africa and Asia's rapidly growing cities greener.

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said the pace of urbanization on both continents was contributing to climate change and planting trees could improve air quality, cut the risk of floods and heatwaves and halt land degradation.

It will discuss plans to create up to half a million hectares of new urban forests - more than four times the size of Hong Kong - by 2030 in New York this week.

"If you look at the urbanization data, particularly in some parts of Asia and Africa, it is happening now," said Simone Borelli, an expert on urban forestry with the FAO.

"For example, Chinese cities are growing very fast and in 20 years' time, they may have 20% or 30% more people living there.

"Unless they start planting now, they'll find themselves in a situation where it's too late. Trees take a long time to grow," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Monday.

If managed well, urban forests could reduce air temperatures by up to 8 degrees Celsius (14.4 F) and cut the cost of air conditioning by up to 40%, the FAO said.

The initial plan is to support 90 cities in 30 countries in Africa and Asia to create green areas, said FAO director-general Qu Dongyu in a statement.

The problem is particularly severe in dry areas, where climate change is expected to make cities and surrounding areas more vulnerable to droughts, heatwaves, extreme winds, floods and landslides, he said.

With almost 70% of the world's population estimated to be living in cities by 2050, mainly in Africa and Asia, environmental impacts of urbanization could worsen without solutions, experts have warned.

FILE - The Bosco Verticale (vertical forest) towers are seen in Milan, Italy, Aug. 29, 2015.

The FAO will work on the project with the U.N. housing agency, Britain's Kew Royal Botanic Gardens, and the C40, a global network of cities pushing for climate action.

It is also working with Stefano Boeri Architetti, the firm that designed a "vertical forest" in the Italian city of Milan by incorporating trees equivalent to two hectares of forests in two residential towers.

The architects said the towers helped create a microclimate that would produce humidity, absorb carbon dioxide and dust particles and produce oxygen, calling them a model for sustainable residential building.

 

Related Stories

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks with other child petitioners from 12 countries who presented a landmark complaint to protest the lack of government action on the climate crisis during a press conference in New York, Sept. 23, 2019
USA
Teen Climate Activist Thunberg Scolds Leaders for Inaction
Criticism comes as United Nations warns more must be done to meet targets for limiting carbon emissions
Default Author Profile
By Margaret Besheer
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 12:56
16-year-old Swedish Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, Sept. 23, 2019.
USA
World Leaders Gather for Climate Summit
The meeting comes as the United Nations warns more must be done to meet targets for limiting carbon emissions
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 04:55
The United Nations headquarters building in Vienna, where six world powers and Iran launched talks over Tehran's nuclear projects Wednesday.
Science & Health
Cities to Step Up at UN to Push Climate Fight, Sustainable Development
Sixteen cities will commit to implementing global goals to end poverty, inequality and other challenges by 2030 during the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 16:19
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon addresses the Annual Conference of Swiss Developement Cooperation in Zurich, Switzerland January 22, 2016. On the screen behind are displayed the 17 goals of UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Economy & Business
Climate Change, Inequality Derailing Global Goals, Scientists Tell UN 
Systems in which humans and environment are linked and  interact 'are on a very worrying trajectory, threatening the very existence of humanity,' group chairman says
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 17:24
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters