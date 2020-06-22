Science & Health

UN Warns of Risk of Low Distribution of AIDS Drug Amid COVID Lockdowns

By VOA News
June 22, 2020 11:20 AM
FILE - A health worker counts antiretroviral drug tablets for a patient at The AIDS Support Organization (TASO) in the capital Kampala, Uganda, July 12, 2012.
FILE - A health worker counts antiretroviral drug tablets for a patient at The AIDS Support Organization (TASO) in the capital Kampala, Uganda, July 12, 2012.

The COVID-19 pandemic could affect availability and distribution of antiretroviral medicine used to treat HIV, UNAIDS said Monday.

A recent survey conducted by UNAIDS showed the impacts that lockdowns and border closures imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus will impede supplying prescriptions, particularly to low- and middle-income countries.

But the survey said that measures can still be taken to mitigate the risks.

"It is vital that countries urgently make plans now to mitigate the possibility and impacts of higher costs and reduced availability of antiretroviral medicines," Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS, said in Monday’s press release.

"I call on countries and buyers of HIV medicines to act swiftly in order to ensure that everyone who is currently on treatment continues to be on it, saving lives and stopping new HIV infections," she said.

UNAIDS said it is working with global partners to fundraise to try to offset the costs of sourcing material for these drugs and transporting them, but that partnership with governments in question will be necessary.

Roughly 24.5 million people were dependent on antiretroviral drugs in 2019, according to UNAIDS, which also estimates that a six-month disruption of availability of these drugs could lead to 500,000 additional AIDS-related death in sub-Saharan Africa alone.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: AIDS activist and author Larry Kramer poses for a portrait in his apartment in New York, U.S., June 24, 2019…
USA
HIV Drug Sped to Approval 25 Years Ago Revolutionized Fight Against AIDS
Drug cocktail broke virus' deadly grip, saved countless lives
Carolyn Presutti
By Carolyn Presutti
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 07:45
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

UN Warns of Risk of Low Distribution of AIDS Drug Amid COVID Lockdowns

FILE - A health worker counts antiretroviral drug tablets for a patient at The AIDS Support Organization (TASO) in the capital Kampala, Uganda, July 12, 2012.
Science & Health

Thai Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine Reach Make-or-Break Stage 

A lab technician holds a bottle containing results for a COVID-19 vaccine at a testing center run by Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi Province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2020.
USA

HIV Drug Sped to Approval 25 Years Ago Revolutionized Fight Against AIDS

FILE PHOTO: AIDS activist and author Larry Kramer poses for a portrait in his apartment in New York, U.S., June 24, 2019…
Science & Health

Heat Wave Shatters Record in Siberian Town

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 27, 2020 file photo, a boy stands on the shore of the Ganges River during a hot summer day in…
Science & Health

Rare 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse Crossed Skies of Africa, Asia

The moon partially covers the sun during an annual solar eclipse as seen from Siliguri, India, June 21, 2020.