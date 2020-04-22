Science & Health

UN Weather Organization: Climate Change May Pose Bigger Danger Than COVID

By Lisa Schlein
April 22, 2020 03:17 PM
Petteri Taalas, Secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization attends a news conference on the annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin on concentrations of CO2 at the United Nations in Geneva, Oct. 24, 2016.
FILE - Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization, is pictured at the U.N. Office in Geneva, Oct. 24, 2016.

GENEVA - The World Meteorological Organization is warning that if the planet keeps warming at its current pace, the average global temperature could increase by 1.5 degrees C  in the next 10 years.  This rise would worsen extreme weather events, and many of the dangerous effects of climate change might become irreversible, it said.  

WMO reported Wednesday that the national lockdowns of transportation, industry and energy production because of the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in a 6 percent drop of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.  

However, WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said this good news would be short-lived.  He said the startup of industry might even trigger a boost in emissions.  He said the pandemic also was making it more difficult to monitor and manage weather and other hazards.

“This current COVID crisis has led to the decrease in some measurements," he said. For example, "airline companies have been carrying out measurements.  Since we have very few flights nowadays, we have less measurements from the aircraft, which is having a negative impact on the quality of the forecasts.”

While the world is in the throes of tackling two big issues at the same time, Taalas said, the magnitude of problems associated with climate change is much greater than that of COVID.  He said health and economic problems resulting from the pandemic were devastating but noted they would last only a few years.

“If we are unable to mitigate climate change, we will see persistent health problems, especially hunger and the ability to feed the growing population of the world, and there will be also more massive impact on economies,” he said.

Taalas said the world needs to show the same determination and unity against climate change as against COVID-19.  He said people everywhere need to act together in the interests of the health and welfare of humanity, for the sake of this and future generations.

Related Stories

Climate Change Drives Gender-Based Violence in Somaliland-Oxfam
Africa
Climate Change Drives Gender-Based Violence in Somaliland-Oxfam
In times of increasing drought, women travel further to find water and other needs, raising the risk of sexual violence
Neha Wadekar
By Neha Wadekar
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 12:03
Demonstrators protest during a climate change strike in front of the St. Joseph Cathedral in Hanoi, Vietnam September 27, 2019…
East Asia Pacific
Vietnam Introduces Law Aimed at Fighting Climate Change
New legislation includes draft Law on Environmental Protection and lower-level decree from Environment Ministry to decrease nation’s greenhouse gas emissions 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 15:41
Coral Reef Resilient to Climate Change Threatened by Tourists
Science & Health
Coral Reef Resilient to Climate Change Threatened by Tourists
Scientists are calling on UNESCO ((United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization)) to declare a unique coral reef system off the Egyptian coast a Marine World Heritage Site. So far, the location has resisted the effects of climate change bleaching coral reefs around the world. But as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, experts say visitors are now threatening the reef’s existence.
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 18:49
Firefighters battle the Morton Fire as it burns a home near Bundanoon, New South Wales, Australia, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. …
East Asia Pacific
Scientists: Climate Change Increased Risk of Australian Wildfires 30%
19 million hectares destroyed and more than 1 billion animals killed in recent summer wildfires
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 05:55
Lisa Schlein
Written By
Lisa Schlein
Science & Health

UN Weather Organization: Climate Change May Pose Bigger Danger Than COVID

Petteri Taalas, Secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization attends a news conference on the annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin on concentrations of CO2 at the United Nations in Geneva, Oct. 24, 2016.
COVID-19 Pandemic

As People Stay Home, Earth Turns Wilder and Cleaner

In this Tuesday, April 21, 2020, photo, deserted banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna are seen…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Put Your People and Forests First, Not Growth, Greenpeace Tells Poland

FILE - A general view of a harvested forest is seen near Skowronki, Poland Feb. 20, 2019. Picture taken February 20, 2019. (Agencja Gazeta/Michal Ryniak via Reuters)
COVID-19 Pandemic

China to Focus on Clusters of Coronavirus Infections in Hospitals

This photo taken on April 21, 2020 shows a staff member keeping watch at a checkpoint in the border city of Suifenhe, in China…
COVID-19 Pandemic

LabCorp to Expand Availability of Antibody Tests for COVID-19

Raeanne Castillo, at right, with Roper St. Francis Healthcare gives specimen collection kits to a LabCorp employee at the hospital's North Charleston office, South Carolina, March 16, 2020.