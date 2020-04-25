Unmanned Cargo Spacecraft Docks at the International Space Station

An unmanned cargo spacecraft with food, fuel and supplies docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday.

Russian Progress 75 cargo ship left the Baikonur Cosmodrom in Kazakhstan, a few minutes before 1 a.m. GMT and transported almost 3 tons of food and other supplies to the ISS.

Scientists and staff, both in Baikonur and at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, monitored the three-hour journey and the docking.

The cargo ship is set to remain at the station until December, when it will leave and burn up in Earth's atmosphere.