Unmanned Cargo Spacecraft Docks at the International Space Station

By VOA News
April 25, 2020 04:54 AM
In this image from video made available by NASA, U.S. astronaut Jessica Meir speaks, accompanied by Andrew Morgan and Chris…
In this image from video made available by NASA, U.S. astronaut Jessica Meir speaks, accompanied by Andrew Morgan and Chris Cassidy, during a news conference held by the American members of the International Space Station on April 10, 2020.

An unmanned cargo spacecraft with food, fuel and supplies docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday.

Russian Progress 75 cargo ship left the Baikonur Cosmodrom in Kazakhstan, a few minutes before 1 a.m. GMT and transported almost 3 tons of food and other supplies to the ISS.

Scientists and staff, both in Baikonur and at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, monitored the three-hour journey and the docking.

The cargo ship is set to remain at the station until December, when it will leave and burn up in Earth's atmosphere. 

 

 

