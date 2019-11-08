Science & Health

US Health Officials Make 'Breakthrough' in Mysterious Vaping Illness

By VOA News
November 08, 2019 09:33 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2019 file photo, a man blows a puff of smoke as he vapes with an electronic cigarette. Months into an…
FILE - A man blows a puff of smoke as he vapes with an electronic cigarette, Oct. 18, 2019.

U.S. health officials say they have found the likely cause of a mysterious illness in people who smoke e-cigarettes, describing the findings as a "breakthrough."

Anne Schuchat of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that a compound known as vitamin E acetate is a "very strong culprit" in the search for the cause of the mysterious lung disease.

Schuchat, who is the CDC's principal deputy director, said the compound was found in fluid samples taken from the lungs of 29 patients across the country who were diagnosed with the vaping illness.

"We are in a better place in terms of having one very strong culprit," she said.

Schuchat cautioned that more work needs to be done to confirm that vitamin E acetate causes lung damage when inhaled, and said there could still be other toxic substances in e-cigarettes that lead to lung disease.

More than 2,000 Americans who smoke e-cigarettes have gotten sick since March, and at least 40 of them have died.

File - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine.

Health officials say that vitamin E is safe as a vitamin pill or to use on the skin, but that inhaling it can be harmful.  

The compound is sometimes used as a thickener in vaping fluid, especially in black market vape cartridges and those containing THC — the component of marijuana that gets people high.

E-cigarettes have been available in the United States for more than a decade. They work, in general, by using a battery to heat a liquid nicotine solution and turn it into an inhalable vapor.

While e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is addictive, they have been considered safer than traditional cigarettes because they do not contain tar or many of the other substances in traditional cigarettes that make them deadly.

Advocates of e-cigarettes say they are a powerful tool to help adult smokers quit smoking traditional cigarettes.

However, critics say that e-cigarettes are making a new generation addicted to nicotine. They also point out that the long-term health consequences of vaping are not known, and say that e-cigarettes could contain other potentially harmful substances, including chemicals used for flavoring and traces of metals.

Related Stories

FILE - A man vapes with an electronic cigarette, exhales in Fair Oaks, Virginia. (Phot: Diaa Bekheet). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Oct. 24, 2019, that 125 additional cases of vaping related illnesses have been reported last week.
Science & Health
Vaping-related Illnesses in US Still Rising, But More Slowly
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 125 additional cases were reported in the last week, bringing the total to 1,604 in this year's outbreak. That includes 34 deaths, one more than last week
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 15:02
FILE PHOTO: Vaping pen devices are displayed at The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) trade show in New York City, New York, U.S., May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Science & Health
Banned in Boston: Without Vaping, Medical Marijuana Patients Must Adapt
More than 800 cases of a vaping-related lung disease and 12 deaths across 10 US states have so far been reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 00:36
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, left, and acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless speak with reporters after a meeting about vaping with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 11, 2019, in Washington.
Science & Health
FDA Opens Criminal Probe into Vaping-Related Lung Illnesses
There are 530 confirmed or suspected cases and seven deaths so far
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/19/2019 - 22:56
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News