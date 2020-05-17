Science & Health

US Military's Mystery Space Plane Rockets Back into Orbit 

By Associated Press
May 17, 2020 12:02 PM
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, May 17, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, May 17, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The mission's primary payload is the X-37B spaceplane.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. - The U.S. military’s mystery space plane rocketed into orbit again Sunday, this time with an extra load of science experiments.

It’s the sixth flight of an X-37B, a solar-powered plane that's flown by remote control without a crew.

Officials aren't saying how long the spacecraft will remain in orbit this time or the purpose of the mission. But a senior vice president for X-37B developer Boeing, Jim Chilton, noted each mission has been progressively longer.

The previous mission lasted a record two years, with a touchdown shrouded in darkness at NASA's Kennedy Space Center last year.

The winged spacecraft resembles NASA’s old shuttles, but is just one-quarter the size at 29 feet (9 meters) long. The one just launched features an extra compartment for experiments, including several for NASA and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, making it the biggest science load yet for an X-37B.

The Air Force has two of these reusable space planes. Their home base is a former space shuttle hangar at Kennedy.

“You could say that the X-37B stands on the shoulders of the space shuttle,” Chilton said. “From a common shape to a common home.” 

Since the first flight in 2010, the secretive space planes had logged a combined 2,865 days in orbit as of Sunday.

“If you add up all the missions, just under eight years in orbit and 1 billion miles, so a lot of traveling by this machine," Chilton said during the launch broadcast.

Delayed a day by bad weather, this marked just the second rocket launch for the newly established Space Force. In March, it hoisted a national security satellite.

United Launch Alliance, which provided the Atlas V rocket, declared success 1 1/2 hours after liftoff. It dedicated Sunday's launch to the health care workers and others who are working on the front lines of the pandemic.

The company said it followed health advice for the launch. Many of the flight controllers wore masks and were spread out.

Precautions were less evident along area causeways, where spectators parked to watch the Atlas soar. Thick, low clouds spoiled the show. 

The Cape Canaveral Air Force Station has an exceptionally fast turnaround for its next launch.

Before dawn Tuesday, SpaceX will attempt to launch another batch of its Starlink satellites for global internet service. It will be SpaceX's last flight before its first astronaut launch, scheduled for May 27 from next-door Kennedy Space Center.

 

Related Stories

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, left, watches Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman holds the United States Space Force…
USA
US Space Force Flag Unveiled
Mostly black flag is first new US military service flag in more than 70 years
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Fri, 05/15/2020 - 19:34
Vice President Mike Pence, right, swears in Air Force General John Raymond as Chief of Space Operations, in his Ceremonial Office in the White House complex, Jan. 14, 2020 in Washington, as his wife, Molly Raymond, looks on.
USA
New Space Force Chief Sworn in
Gen. John 'Jay' Raymond assumed the duties of the first head of the Space Force on December 20, 2019, when U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act that officially launched the new force
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Tue, 01/14/2020 - 13:25
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Gen. Jay Raymond, after signing the letter of his appointment as the chief of space operations for U.S. Space Command, Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Dec. 20, 2019.
USA
Space Force Will Start Small But Let Trump Claim a Big Win
In signing the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act that includes Space Force, Trump claimed a victory for one of his top national security priorities just two days after being impeached by the House
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 12/21/2019 - 03:45
AP logo
By
Associated Press
Science & Health

US Military's Mystery Space Plane Rockets Back into Orbit 

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, May 17, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
East Asia Pacific

Thailand Malls Reopen, with Temperatures Taken, Masks Worn 

A woman displays her phone to doorman, to confirm using a mobile application to help contact-tracing at the entrance to the upmarket shopping mall Siam Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand, May 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

How Contact Tracers Could Help Control COVID-19

A smartphone belonging to Drew Grande, 40, of Cranston, R.I., shows notes he made for contact tracing, April 15, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Burundi Expels WHO Officials

Crowds of supporters of the ruling party gather for the start of the election campaign, in Bugendana, Burundi. Burundi is expelling WHO's top official in the country Walter Kazadi Mulombo and three experts, saying they must leave by Friday, May 15, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU: Possible Virus Drug Approval 'Before The Summer'

Scientists and researchers work on a potential vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Pfizer's laboratory