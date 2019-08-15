Science & Health

US Regulators Approve New Tuberculosis Drug

By VOA News
August 15, 2019 12:35 AM
A tuberculosis patient receives free treatment at the Indonesian Union Against Tuberculosis clinic in Jakarta, April 4, 2011.
A tuberculosis patient receives free treatment at the Indonesian Union Against Tuberculosis clinic in Jakarta, April 4, 2011.

U.S. regulators Wednesday approved a new tuberculosis drug that when taken with two other medicines shows dramatic results.

The new drug, Pretomanid, was developed by the nonprofit TB Alliance.

A study shows that when taken with taken with two other drugs. Pretomanid cured 90% of patients suffering from a strain of TB that is resistant to other treatments.

The study shows the three-drug cocktail can cure TB in about six months and can also stop patients from spreading the disease in just a few days.

Most current TB treatments require patients to take multiple numbers of pills and months of very painful daily shots. This treatment of pills and shots can last as long as two years. Doctors say many patients either give up first or die.

Tuberculosis generally attacks the lungs and is spread when someone with the infection sneezes or coughs. It kills about 1.6 million people every year worldwide.

Related Stories

2446332_1551498243
00:02:51
Science & Health
UN General Assembly Hosts High-Level Talks to Combat Tuberculosis
FILE - A doctor draws blood from a man to check for HIV/AIDS at a mobile testing unit in Ndeeba, a suburb in Uganda's capital Kampala.
00:30:00
The Global Fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria
The Global Fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria
Multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis bacteria. (Credit: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
Science & Health
Vitamin C Might Shorten Tuberculosis Treatment Time, Study Indicates
A new study has found that anti-tuberculosis drugs killed more bacteria in laboratory mice given a vitamin C supplement than those given drugs alone. If the findings hold up in human studies, the authors say, the result could be that there's a cheap, safe way to reduce the months-long treatment time for one of the world's leading killers. Also, the vitamin supplement could offer a way to cut down on the development of drug-resistant TB, a serious health threat.
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
January 04, 2018
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News