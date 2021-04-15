Science & Health

US Renews Call for All Nations to Raise Climate Ambitions

By Nike Ching
April 15, 2021 05:08 PM
A vehicle with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on board arrives to a state guest hotel during his visit, in Shanghai, China, April 14, 2021.
A vehicle with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on board arrives at a state guest hotel during his visit, in Shanghai, China, April 14, 2021.

WASHINGTON - The United States is renewing a call that all nations including the U.S. and China "must raise their ambitions" on carbon neutrality, as officials from the world’s two largest emitters held talks in Shanghai on Thursday.

U.S. officials and analysts say Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s consultations with his Chinese counterparts this week are paving the way for next week’s virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, but caution against a quick breakthrough.

“We must insist Beijing do more to reduce emissions and help tackle the worldwide climate crisis,” said a State Department spokesperson who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

The spokesperson added China “is not yet on a path that will allow the world to meet the Paris Agreement’s goal of holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.”

“Of course, it's not going to be easy,” said Jane Nakano, a senior fellow in the Energy Security and Climate Change Program at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Nakano said Thursday that many countries, not just the U.S., “are hoping to see much more clear articulation [on] how China plans on reducing its emissions level.”

In Beijing, officials gave few details on Kerry’s talks with China's special envoy on climate change, Xie Zhenhua.

"I don’t have any information to offer," Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is among the 40 world leaders invited to attend the climate summit on April 22-23.

The invitation comes as relations between Beijing and Washington are at their most strained for decades because of clashes over Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the South China Sea, regional security and China’s economic coercion of U.S. allies.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kerry said the U.S. is not wrapping the climate issue into talks on other topics that the U.S. and China disagree on.

"We're not trading something to do with the planet and health and security for something else that's more of a political or ideological difference or a practical difference in the marketplace," said Kerry.

Some analysts say the Biden administration is so far separating its concerns about climate change from the region’s key issues such as China’s reported human rights violations and increasing territorial aggression.

“I see no evidence of” the U.S. compromising its geopolitical competition with China while seeking a cooperation on climate change, said Mike Green, senior vice president for Asia and Japan Chair at CSIS and a former White House National Security Council staffer.

Green said he is not ruling out a possible pull-aside virtual meeting between Biden and Xi.

“We have a big agenda with China,” Green said Thursday. “My guess is probably that there will be a pull-aside" virtual meeting in a businesslike fashion.

Related Stories

US climate envoy John Kerry (L) leaves the Ministry of Finance after a meeting with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,…
USA
Kerry Takes Climate Change Message to Asia
US envoy for climate visiting Asia to promote Biden administration's position on urgent need for climate change cooperation
Default Author Profile
By Forest Cong
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 09:17 PM
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, accompanied by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, right, talks to the media after a…
USA
China, US to Form Climate Change Working Group, China Says
Two nations also discuss consulates, journalist visas, Xinhua reports
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 03/20/2021 - 07:42 PM
United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, speaks with France's President Emmanuel Macron as he…
Arts & Culture
US Climate Envoy Says World’s Nations 'Have Every Capacity' To Fight Climate Change
John Kerry comments following meetings with French finance minister in Paris
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/10/2021 - 03:43 PM
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks at a briefing on climate policy in the Brady Briefing Room of the…
Science & Health
US Envoy Urges Nations to Look at Security Implications of Climate Change
John Kerry warned nations that we “bury our heads in the sand at our peril”
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 05:05 PM
Nike Ching
By
Nike Ching
State Department Bureau Chief
Science & Health

US Renews Call for All Nations to Raise Climate Ambitions

A vehicle with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on board arrives to a state guest hotel during his visit, in Shanghai, China, April 14, 2021.
Science & Health

WHO: Tobacco Taxes Save Lives, Money

Pall Mall cigarettes, a Reynolds American brand, are arranged for a photo in Washington, DC, Tuesday, 17, 2017. British American Tobacco Plc has agreed to fully take over Reynolds American Inc. in a $49-billion deal that will create the world's large
COVID-19 Pandemic

Decision on Fate of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Delayed by US Advisory Panel

FILE - Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen.
Science & Health

Toy Cars Get Eco-friendly Makeover to Inspire Children

Matchbox's Tesla Roadster die-cast toy made from recyclable materials
Science & Health

Nobel Doctor Calls Sexual Violence in Conflict a 'Pandemic'

This image made from video shows Congolese Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege at the Panzi Hospital he founded in…