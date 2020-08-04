Science & Health

Virgin Galactic Plans to Build Next Generation Supersonic Commercial Aircraft

By VOA News
August 04, 2020 02:12 PM
FILE - In this May 29, 2018 photo provided by Virgin Galactic, the VSS Unity craft flies during a supersonic flight test.
FILE - In this May 29, 2018 photo provided by Virgin Galactic, the VSS Unity craft flies during a supersonic flight test.

Entrepreneur Richard Branson’s aerospace company, Virgin Galactic, announced Monday that it is working with British engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce to develop an aircraft that can travel three times the speed of sound.

According to a release, Virgin Galactic says its new aircraft will be designed to carry between 9 and 19 people and will be able to "integrate into existing airport infrastructure.''  

The company released images of designs of the aircraft, which is fashioned similarly to the Concorde supersonic aircraft, which Rolls-Royce also worked on in the 1960s.  Concorde was retired in 2003.

Virgin Galactic said it completed its Mission Concept Review (MCR) and received authorization from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Center for Emerging Concepts and Innovation. The MCR describes a plane that can travel more than 3,700 kilometers per hour at altitudes higher than 18,000 meters, literally to the edge of space.

Earlier this year, Virgin Galactic signed what it called “a space act” agreement with the U.S. space agency, NASA, to encourage commercial orbital space flight to the International space station, and to collaborate on high speed technology for lower orbit travel.  

The company says it is also working on developing “sustainable” aviation fuel for the aircraft.

VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

Virgin Galactic Plans to Build Next Generation Supersonic Commercial Aircraft

FILE - In this May 29, 2018 photo provided by Virgin Galactic, the VSS Unity craft flies during a supersonic flight test.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Should Mothers with COVID Breastfeed Their Babies?

Mothers nurse their children to mark the World Breastfeeding Week to promote global support for breastfeeding in Ciudad Juarez,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

‘Generational Catastrophe’ Possible as Pandemic Creates Education Crisis

Foxton Harding, left and Adison Pucci, both 12, who attend Northshore Middle School, which has moved to online schooling for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns, work on school assignments at their home in Bothell, Washington, March 11, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Numbers Drop in Egypt and Sudan; Libya, Tunisia and Algeria See Increases

Egyptians get tested for Covid-19 at a drive-through coronavirus-testing center at the Ain Shams University in Cairo, June 29, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Norway Bans Large Cruise Ships After Recent Coronavirus Outbreak

Norwegian cruise ship MS Roald Amundsen moored in Tromso, Norway.