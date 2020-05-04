Volunteers Rescue Infant Manatee off the Coast of Florida

An infant manatee rescued off the coast of Florida over the weekend is being treated at Miami Seaquarium, the Florida Keys News Bureau said.

Owners of a private residence spotted the manatee along their dock and contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to Florida Keys.

The female calf is underweight at about 30 kilograms, a veterinarian at Seaquarium said.

The Dolphin Research Center's Manatee Rescue Team and the Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder unit rescued the manatee, after it was separated from its mother, using a net to isolate the calf and take it out of the water.

Manatees, also known as sea cows, are large, aquatic and mostly herbivorous marine mammals.