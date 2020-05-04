Science & Health

Volunteers Rescue Infant Manatee off the Coast of Florida

By VOA News
May 04, 2020 06:01 AM
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing that the West Indian manatee, including a Florida subspecies, moves from endangered status to threatened status.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing that the West Indian manatee, including a Florida subspecies, moves from endangered status to threatened status.

An infant manatee rescued off the coast of Florida over the weekend is being treated at Miami Seaquarium, the Florida Keys News Bureau said. 

Owners of a private residence spotted the manatee along their dock and contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to Florida Keys. 

The female calf is underweight at about 30  kilograms, a veterinarian at Seaquarium said. 

The Dolphin Research Center's Manatee Rescue Team and the Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder unit rescued the manatee, after it was separated from its mother, using a net to isolate the calf and take it out of the water. 

Manatees, also known as sea cows, are large, aquatic and mostly herbivorous marine mammals.  

VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

Volunteers Rescue Infant Manatee off the Coast of Florida

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing that the West Indian manatee, including a Florida subspecies, moves from endangered status to threatened status.
Science & Health

Birdwatching Soars Amid COVID-19 as Americans Head Outdoors

Cynthia Burrell and husband Jack Seifert, massage therapists whose home-based business has been shuttered in the coronavirus…
Middle East

UN: 150,000 Yemen Flood Victims at Risk of Deadly Disease Outbreaks

FILE - People inspect damage caused by flooding on a street in Aden, Yemen, April 22, 2020.
Science & Health

COVID Pandemic Blocking Shipments of Vaccines for Millions of Children

FILE - A boy receives a diphtheria vaccine at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, Sept. 9, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

FDA Approves NASA-Designed COVID Ventilator  

Associate director of the NASA jet propulsion laboratory Dave Gallagher shows President Donald Trump a ventilator created by…