Science & Health

Well-Preserved Ice Age Cave Bear Remains Found on Russian Island

By VOA News
September 15, 2020 04:36 PM
In this undated photo released by North-Eastern Federal University, a head of an Ice Age cave bear found on Bolshoy Lyakhovsky Island, or Great Lyakhovsky, in northern Russia.
In this undated photo released by North-Eastern Federal University, a head of an ice age cave bear found on Bolshoy Lyakhovsky Island, or Great Lyakhovsky, in northern Russia.

Scientists at a Russian university have announced the discovery of a remarkably well-preserved ice age cave bear, with much of its soft tissue including its nose, flesh and teeth intact.

In a statement, scientists from North-Eastern Federal University (NEFU) in Yakutsk say reindeer herders on Great Lyakhovsky island in the New Siberian Islands archipelago discovered the carcass in the melting permafrost. NEFU is considered the premier center for research into woolly mammoths and other prehistoric, ice age species.

Scientists at the research center have hailed the find as ground-breaking. Previously, scientists had only the bone of cave bears to study. The species, or subspecies, lived in Eurasia in the Middle and Late Pleistocene period and became extinct about 15,000 years ago.

Preliminary analysis suggests this specimen to be between 22,000 and 39,500 years old, but it will be carbon dated to confirm that.

Recent years have seen major discoveries of mammoths, woolly rhinos, ice age foal, several puppies and cave lion cubs as the permafrost inside the Arctic Circle melts.

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

Well-Preserved Ice Age Cave Bear Remains Found on Russian Island

In this undated photo released by North-Eastern Federal University, a head of an Ice Age cave bear found on Bolshoy Lyakhovsky Island, or Great Lyakhovsky, in northern Russia.
USA

Hurricane Sally Stalls Just off Southern US Coast 

A red warning flag flies as palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, U.S., September…
Science & Health

Humpback Whales Found In Crocodile-Infested Australian River, Baffling Scientists

In this photo provided by the Northern Territory Government, a humpback whale swims in the East Alligator River in the Kakadu…
USA

Trump, Biden Differ on Approach to Western Wildfires

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Craig Newell carries hose while battling the North Complex Fire in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on…
USA

Hurricane Sally Threatens US Gulf Coast with Slow Drenching

This satellite image provided by the NOAA shows five tropical cyclones churning in the Atlantic basin at 5:20 p.m. GMT on…