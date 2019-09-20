Science & Health

What is Dengue Fever?

September 20, 2019 10:29 PM
A Nepalese woman covers her face as a worker fumigates an area in an attempt to control the spread of mosquito-borne diseases in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. According to the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division under the…
A Nepalese woman covers her face as a worker fumigates an area in an attempt to control mosquito-borne diseases in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 5, 2019. The government says dengue cases has shot up by more than 65% across the country in the last week.

Breakbone fever, another name for dengue, says it all with its built-in description of a major symptom: joint and muscle pain so severe it causes contortions in many victims.

A mosquito-borne viral illness, dengue fever often begins with a severe headache and fever, then blossoms into that severe pain accompanied by vomiting, swollen glands and a rash. About 40 percent of the world’s population lives in areas where dengue infection is a risk.

Starting in the 1960s with the growing popularity of far-flung leisure travel, dengue has become a global health concern because many popular destinations such as the Caribbean and Puerto Rico, Central and South America, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands are within its realm. In the United States, it has spread infrequently with local outbreaks in Florida, Texas and Hawaii.

Spike in dengue fever cases in Southeast Asia

This year as of July 20, 2019, Cambodia has reported about 39,000 cases of dengue, compared with 3,000 for the same period in 2018, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDPC).

Neighboring nations Laos, Thailand and Vietnam report similar increases, according to the ECDPC. As of July 20, Laos has reported a cumulative number of 15,657 cases, compared with 2,500 cases in 2018. Thailand has declared a state of emergency after recording 43,200 cases as of August 4, compared with 28,100 for the same period in 2018. Vietnam has reported 115,186 cases of dengue as of July 20, compared with 29,000 cases for the same period in 2018.

In Bangladesh, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research reported more than 200 dengue deaths as of September 15, and more than 83,000 cases for the year; more than 50,000 of them admitted to hospitals in August alone.

Related Stories

Parents of children injected with Dengvaxia vaccine carry pictures of their loved ones as they attend a senate hearing regarding the vaccine at the Senate building in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 21, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
Philippines Rejects Dengue Vaccine as Outbreak Leaves Hundreds Dead
Manila banned the sale, import and distribution of the Dengvaxia vaccine in February following the deaths of several dozen children who were among more than 700,000 people given shots in 2016 and 2017
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 08/06/2019 - 10:05
FILE - A worker of the Ministry of Public Health and Population fumigates in the street against mosquito breeding to prevent diseases such as malaria, dengue and Zika in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on February 15, 2016.
Science & Health
Study: Millions Could Avoid Dengue if World Limits Warming
More than three million cases of dengue fever, the world's fastest-spreading tropical disease, could be avoided annually if global warming is capped at 1.5C, said a study that purports to be the first to show the health benefits of a cooler planet. The mosquito-borne viral infection causes flu-like symptoms and can be fatal if it develops into severe hemorrhagic form. The annual number of cases has increased 30-fold in the last 50 years, says the World…
A Manila Health officer shows off a pair of vials of the anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia after being recalled from local government health centers Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. The World Health Organization says the first-ever vaccine f
Science & Health
UN Health Agency: Dengue Vaccine Shouldn't Be Used Widely
The World Health Organization says the first-ever vaccine for dengue needs to be dealt with in "a much safer way," meaning that the shot should mostly be given to people who have previously been infected with the disease. In November, the vaccine's manufacturer, Sanofi Pasteur, said people who had never been sickened by dengue before were at risk of developing a more serious disease after getting the shot. After a two-day meeting this week, WHO&#39…
FILE - Mosquitoes with the dengue-blocking Wolbachia bacteria were released in the Tubiacanga neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Sept. 24, 2014. Similar actions took place in Australia, Vietnam and Indonesia to fight dengue fever.
East Asia Pacific
Vietnam Dengue Cases Soar 42 Percent
Vietnam has been battling raging dengue fever outbreaks, with more than 10,000 new infections reported in the past week stretching its medical system. The number of admitted patients represents a 42 percent increase over the same period last year along with seven more deaths, the Ministry of Health said Friday. A total of 90,626 people have been infected, of whom 76,848 are hospitalized and 24 have died. The ministry attributed the rise of dengue outbreaks to…