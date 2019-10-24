Science & Health

WHO: Two of Three Polio Viruses Eradicated in 'Historic' Step

By Reuters
October 24, 2019 04:05 PM
Afghan women wearing burqas from a polio immunisation team walk together during a vaccination campaign in Kandahar on October…
Afghan women wearing burqas from a polio immunization team walk together during a vaccination campaign in Kandahar, Oct. 15, 2019. Polio immunization is compulsory in Afghanistan, but distrust of vaccines is rife.

LONDON - The World Health Organization welcomed an "historic step" towards a polio-free world on Thursday as an expert panel certified that the second of three types of the crippling virus has been eradicated globally.

The announcement by the Global Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication means that only wild polio virus type 1 is still circulating, after type 2 was declared eradicated in 2015, and type 3 this week.

Global polio cases have been cut by more than 99% since 1988, but type 1 polio virus is still endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan, where it has infected a total of 88 people this year. That is a resurgence from a record low global annual figure of 22 cases in 2017.

"The eradication of wild polio virus type 3 is a major milestone towards a polio-free world, but we cannot relax," said Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO regional director for Africa.

Seth Berkley, chief executive of the GAVI vaccine alliance, said it was "a tremendous victory in the fight against polio."

Polio invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours. It cannot be cured, but infection can be prevented by vaccination - and a dramatic reduction in cases worldwide in recent decades has been due to intense national and regional immunization campaigns in babies and children.

In unvaccinated populations, however, polio viruses can re emerge and spread swiftly. Cases of vaccine-derived polio can also occur in places where immunity is low and sanitation is poor, as vaccinated people can excrete the virus, putting the unvaccinated at risk.

The Philippines last month said it was planning an emergency vaccination campaign after polio re-surfaced and caused the first two recorded polio cases there for 20 years.

Moeti urged governments to be vigilant: "Countries must strengthen routine immunization to protect communities, ramp up routine surveillance so that we are able to detect even the slightest risk of polio re-emerging," she said in a statement.

Related Stories

A child reacts as he receives an injection during the nationwide vaccination campaign against measles, rubella and polio…
Science & Health
Another Partial Victory in Ending Polio
Two of the three strains of the virus have been eradicated, but unless the last strain is wiped out, the disease can still kill and cripple and spread
Default Author Profile
By Carol Pearson
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 03:24
FILE - A child receives polio vaccination drops during an anti-polio campaign in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Science & Health
Ending Polio, Not Assured, But Seemingly In Progress
The global effort to end polio has been going on for more than 30 years, The world is now 99.9% polio-free
Default Author Profile
By Carol Pearson
Wed, 08/21/2019 - 05:18
FILE - A Congolese child is given a polio vaccination at a relief camp near Gisenyi, Rwanda, Jan. 25 , 2002. The WHO says Zambia has reported its first local case of polio since 1995 in a 2-year-old boy paralysed by a virus derived from the vaccine.
Science & Health
UN Says 1st Local Polio Case Found in Zambia Since 1995
In a report this week, WHO said the case was detected on the border with Congo, which has reported 37 cases of polio traced to the vaccine this year
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/23/2019 - 09:32
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters