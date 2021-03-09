Science & Health

WMO Reports Mixed Global Patterns as Northern Winter, Southern Summer Conclude

By VOA News
March 09, 2021 04:11 PM
FILE - The Chicago skyline is visible Feb. 1, 2021, over heaps of snow dumped after a weekend-long winter storm hit the city.
FILE - The Chicago skyline is visible Feb. 1, 2021, over heaps of snow dumped after a weekend-long winter storm hit the city.

The United Nations’ weather agency, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said Tuesday the record cold felt in the U.S. during February was the result of the same weather phenomena that sent above-average warmth to parts of the arctic. 

At a virtual news conference from Geneva WMO, spokeswoman Clare Nullis told reporters that February saw much colder than average temperatures in North America and Russia, but warmer temperatures in parts of the Arctic and other regions.  
 
Nullis cited a report from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) this week showing the contiguous United States had its coldest February since 1989. She said the U.S. set 62 all-time daily cold minimum temperature records in a span of five days between February 11 and February 16.  
 
But she was quick to note, “A relatively cold February does not negate the long-term warming trend from climate change.”

The WMO explained February’s weather was influenced to a large extent by a recent meteorological phenomenon called a Sudden Stratospheric Warming Event, which occurred about 30 kilometers over the North Pole. This, scientists say, led to a weakening of the polar vortex, the area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth’s poles, with swirling westerly jet stream winds circulating around them.
 
Those winds are normally strong enough to keep the coldest air in the Arctic during the winter. But the weakening allowed the cold air to spill out into the mid-latitudes, including the U.S., and for the warmer air to enter the Arctic.
 
Nullis said statistics show the record cold and cold waves seen last month in the United States and parts of Russia are becoming rarer, while heat records are becoming much more frequent, a trend which the WMO expects to continue.
 

Related Stories

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen,…
Europe
US Climate Envoy in Brussels to Meet With EU Leaders
John Kerry says this year’s Glasgow climate summit is world’s ‘last best hope’ to address global warming
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/09/2021 - 02:44 PM
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks at a briefing on climate policy in the Brady Briefing Room of the…
Science & Health
US Envoy Urges Nations to Look at Security Implications of Climate Change
John Kerry warned nations that we “bury our heads in the sand at our peril”
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 05:05 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Europe

US Climate Envoy in Brussels to Meet With EU Leaders

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Brazil Variant of COVID-19, Study Finds

A health worker holds a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination centre in Gibraltar, March 4, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Uganda to Begin Nationwide COVID Vaccinations Wednesday

Uganda's Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, center right, and other officials greet the country's first consignment of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Here's What Doctors Know About How COVID-19 Impacts the Body 

U.S. President Joe Biden watches as Denise Boehm, a Veterans Affairs Medical Center nurse, injects U.S. Army SSG Marvin Cornish.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Denounces Russian 'Disinformation' Over COVID-19 Vaccines

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination…