Science & Health

World at Risk of Pandemics That Could Kill Millions, Panel Warns

By Reuters
September 17, 2019 10:21 PM
FILE PHOTO: A person dressed in Ebola protective apparel is seen inside an Ebola care facility at the Bwera general hospital near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Bwera, Uganda, June 14, 2019. REUTERS/James Akena/File Photo
A person dressed in Ebola protective apparel is seen inside an Ebola care facility at the Bwera general hospital near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Bwera, Uganda, June 14, 2019.

LONDON - The world is facing a mounting threat of disease pandemics that could kill millions and wreak havoc on the global economy, a international expert panel has warned, and governments should work to prepare for and mitigate that risk.

The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), co-convened by the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), warned that epidemic-prone viral diseases like Ebola, flu and SARS are increasingly tough to manage in a world dominated by lengthy conflicts, fragile states and forced migration.

"The threat of a pandemic spreading around the globe is a real one," the group said in a report released on Wednesday. "A quick-moving pathogen has the potential to kill tens of millions of people, disrupt economies and destabilize national security."

While some governments and international agencies have made efforts to be vigilant and prepare for major disease outbreaks since the devastating 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, those efforts are "grossly insufficient," the report said.

Gro Harlem Brundtland, a former WHO head who co-chaired the board, added that current approaches to disease and health emergencies are "characterized by a cycle of panic and neglect."

The report cited the 1918 "Spanish flu" pandemic, which killed an estimated 50 million people. With vast numbers of people crossing the world on planes every day, an equivalent airborne outbreak now could spread globally in less than 36 hours and kill an estimated 50 million to 80 million people, wiping out nearly 5% of the global economy, it said.

In the case of a pandemic, many national health systems - particularly in poor countries - would collapse.

"Poverty and fragility exacerbate outbreaks of infectious disease and help create the conditions for pandemics to take hold," said Axel van Trotsenburg, acting chief executive of the World Bank and a member of the panel.

Calling on governments to "heed the lessons these outbreaks are teaching us" and to "fix the roof before the rain comes,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said they should invest in strengthening health systems, boost funds for research into new technologies, improve coordination and rapid communication systems, and monitor progress continually.

The WHO also warned earlier this year that another pandemic of flu - which is caused by airborne viruses - is inevitable, and said the world should prepare for it.

Related Stories

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks with reporters after a meeting about vaping with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Sept. 11, 2019.
Africa
US Health Secretary Applauds Uganda’s Ebola Control Efforts
But he warns that US would like Uganda's health sector to be self-sustaining
Default Author Profile
By Halima Athumani
Mon, 09/16/2019 - 11:12
FILE - A health worker wearing a protective suit enters an isolation pod to treat an Ebola patient at a treatment center in Beni, Democratic Republic of the Congo, July 13, 2019.
Africa
Congo: Confirmed Ebola Deaths Near 2,000, Cases Over 3,000
Mistrust of health workers and widespread security issues still threaten fight against the second deadliest known outbreak of Ebola in history
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sat, 09/14/2019 - 13:19
FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, hands a diploma to an Ebola survivor during a visit to an Ebola treatment center in Mangina, North Kivu province, Sept. 1, 2019.
Africa
UN Chief Appeals for Donors to Follow Through on Ebola Pledges
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says, while touring Congo, that UN has received only 15 percent of funding to fight Ebola
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 20:45
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters