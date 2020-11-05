Science & Health

World's Biggest Iceberg on Collision Course With Wildlife Haven

By Henry Ridgwell
November 05, 2020 03:29 PM
360p | 7 MB
480p | 9 MB
540p | 12 MB
720p | 26 MB
Original | 428 MB
Download Audio

LONDON - The world's largest iceberg is on course to collide with the island of South Georgia, a key haven for wildlife in the south Atlantic Ocean, scientists say. They add it could have a grave impact on the ecology and economy of the island. 

The giant iceberg carved off the Larsen C ice shelf on the eastern Antarctic peninsula in 2017. Named by scientists as A68a, it has since drifted toward South Georgia, a remote British island.  

Satellite images show the iceberg is still largely intact. Some 150 kilometers long and 48 kilometers wide, it is traveling at one kilometer per hour and is on course to hit South Georgia in around 30 days. 

A rift across the Larsen C Ice Shelf that had grown longer and deeper is seen during an airborne surveys of changes in polar…
FILE - A rift across the Larsen C Ice Shelf is seen during an airborne survey of changes in polar ice over the Antarctic Peninsula from NASA’s DC-8 research aircraft, Nov. 10, 2016.

Its shallow depth of 200 meters means it could drift very close to the island and ground just offshore. South Georgia is home to huge colonies of penguins and seals. Their feeding grounds could be blocked just as breeding season gets under way, says scientist Geraint Tarling of the British Antarctic Survey. 

"That means they have to go a lot further, they have to go around the iceberg, or to actually go further to find sources of food. And that time is quite critical at this particular period of their life cycle. They have to get back to their chicks and pups in short amounts of time so that they don't starve in the interim," Tarling told VOA. 

The grounding of the iceberg would disturb the soft sediment on the seabed, polluting the surrounding seas, ecologists say. As the iceberg melts, it also would release large amounts of fresh water into the ocean, potentially affecting the krill populations that are a staple food for the island's wildlife. 

Macaroni penguins in the colony of some 2.5 million breeding pairs on the island of South Georgia in the South Atlantic, August…
FILE - Macaroni penguins in the colony of some 2.5 million breeding pairs are seen on the island of South Georgia in the South Atlantic, Aug. 2, 1999.

Tarling says the iceberg could stick around for a decade and change the entire ecosystem. "These are globally significant populations of these species. If these species fail in this particular area, then the numbers globally are going to go down quite dramatically." 

Iceberg carving in Antarctica is a natural process – but it's modifying with climate change. 

"What we're seeing with models and some observations now is the rate at which this is happening is increasing. And so, this might become more of a usual thing into the future," Tarling told VOA. 

The iceberg also could damage South Georgia's valuable fishing industry. Licenses are sold to catch Patagonian sawtooth fish and krill, which supply omega-3 oils for nutrition supplements. 

The hope is that changing weather patterns could yet divert the iceberg into the open ocean, where it would eventually break up and melt. 
 

Related Stories

A hiker looks at a map as he walks in a parking lot beneath the Planpincieux glacier, seen at background right, in the Alps on the Grande Jorasses peak of the Mont Blanc massif, in Val Ferret, near Courmayeur, northern Italy, Aug. 7, 2020.
Europe
Melting Glacier Threatens Italian Town
Aerial views of glacier show 500,000 cubic meter block breaking away
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/07/2020 - 12:55 PM
A sign marks where the end of the Exit glacier was in 2010 near tourists taking photos in the Kenai Fjords National Park,…
Science & Health
Disappearing Frontier: Alaska's Glaciers Retreating at Record Pace
Alaska recorded its warmest month ever in July and the trend has continued
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 05:49 PM
This April 16, 2019 photo shows an aerial view of the Humboldt glacier, in Merida, Venezuela.
The Americas
Hardy Scientists Trek to Venezuela's Last Glacier Amid Chaos
As their country falls apart, a hardy team of scientists in Venezuela is determined to transcend the turmoil to record what happens as the country's last glacier vanishes
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/24/2019 - 05:26 PM
View of the Grey glacier at the Torres del Paine National Park in Magallanes, Chile on Nov. 29, 2017.
The Americas
Southern Chile Iceberg Splits From Glacier, Threatens Navigation
The recent calving of a large iceberg from a southern Chilean glacier threatens local ship navigation and could result in flooding for costal communities, experts said. An iceberg measuring some 350 by 380 meters (1,150 by 1,250 feet) broke from the Grey glacier in far southern Chile in late November. The size of the break surprised local scientists who monitor the glacier. "Events like this are part of a short-term irreversible…
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Fri, 12/01/2017 - 04:42 PM
Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
COVID-19 Pandemic

Ignoring COVID-19 Surge, London Revelers Swarm Bars Before Lockdown

People are seen enjoying drinks before pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Vauxhall, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS…
East Asia Pacific

South Korea OKs Single Test for COVID-19, Flu

FILE - Medical workers in a booth take samples from people for COVID-19 tests at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya Reimposes COVID-19 Measures Amid Surging Cases 

Health workers collect swab samples during free mass testing for the COVID-19 in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Africa Leads Global Research on COVID's Effect on Athletes

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases on Election Day 

Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during Election…