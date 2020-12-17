Silicon Valley & Technology

38 States Sue Google Over Antitrust Complaints

By VOA News
December 17, 2020 03:51 PM
FILE - The logo of Google is seen in Davos, Switzerland Jan. 20, 2020.

The lawsuits against Alphabet Inc.'s Google continue to pile up. 

On December 17, 38 states filed a joint antitrust complaint that accuses the tech giant of expanding its search monopoly through smart speakers, televisions and cars, according to Reuters. It is the third major lawsuit against the company. 

The states are seeking to attach their suit with a federal suit announced by the Justice Department in October, according to the Colorado attorney general's office. 

The federal case alleges Google made deals with phone makers, including Apple and Samsung, to make Google the default search engine. It alleges it is also using its Android operating system to pressure device makers to preload Google search apps and other Google products. 

On December 16, another case was filed by another group of states led by Texas. That case alleges Google is harming competitors by engaging in "false, deceptive or misleading acts" with its Google Ads product. 

In the latest case, the states allege Google is seeking to use exclusionary agreements to dominate search and search advertising over a new set of devices like smart speakers, which Google produces. 

Accusations against Google

According to CNET, Google accounts for about 90% of U.S. search traffic. That generates "almost all" of the company's $160 billion in annual sales. 

The company has long been accused of shutting out competitors by using its dominance to promote its own products. The new lawsuit alleges Google is doing the same with newer devices like voice assistants. 

"Google is preventing competitors in the voice assistant market from reaching consumers through connected cars, which stand to be a significant way the internet is accessed in the near future," said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, according to Reuters. 

Google has yet to comment on the lawsuit. 

Big Tech has come under increasing attack from both Democrats and Republicans. In addition to the Google cases, Facebook Inc. is also facing antitrust lawsuits. Reuters said the suits were the "biggest antitrust cases in a generation."  
 

