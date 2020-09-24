Silicon Valley & Technology

Apple Critics Form Coalition to Challenge App Store Fees

By Reuters
September 24, 2020 09:40 PM
An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21,…
FILE - An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015.

SAN FRANCISCO - A group of Apple Inc.'s critics, including Spotify Technology SA, Match Group Inc. and "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, have joined a nonprofit group that plans to advocate for legal and regulatory action to challenge the iPhone maker's App Store practices. 

Apple charges a commission of between 15% and 30% for apps that use its in-app payment system and sets out extensive rules for apps in its App Store, which is the only way Apple allows consumers to download native apps to devices such as the iPhone. Those practices have drawn criticism and formal legal complaints from some developers. 

FILE - In this June 4, 2018, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products at the Apple…
FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., June 4, 2018.

The Coalition for App Fairness, structured as a nonprofit based in Washington and Brussels, said it plans to advocate legal changes that would force Apple to change. Beyond Epic, Match and Spotify, other members include smaller firms such as Basecamp, Blix, Blockchain.com, Deezer, and Tile, along with developers from Europe, including the European Publishers Council, News Media Europe and Protonmail. 

Epic is suing Apple over antitrust claims in a U.S. federal court in California, while Spotify has filed an antitrust complaint against Apple in the European Union. Sarah Maxwell, a representative for the group, declined to comment on how much funding the Coalition for App Fairness has raised and from whom. 

Apple declined to comment but on Thursday unveiled a new section of its website explaining the benefits of its approach, saying it had blocked 150,000 apps last year for privacy violations. It says App Store fees fund the creation of developer resources such as 160,000 technical documents and sample code to help developers build apps. 

Mike Sax, founder of The App Association, a group sponsored by Apple, said in a statement that the new coalition's "big brands do not speak for the thousands of app makers that are the foundation of the app economy." 

Related Stories

A logo of Apple is seen outside at the upcoming Apple Marina Bay Sands store in Singapore, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Economy & Business
Apple Announces ‘Human Rights Policy’ Following Criticism
The tech giant’s policy prohibits harassment and abuse and specifies a 60-hour maximum workweek, as well as at least one day off per week, among other protections
Default Author Profile
By Rong Shi
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 03:49 AM
Tim Cook, as Apple CEO, graphic element on gray
Silicon Valley & Technology
Apple CEO Tim Cook is Fulfilling Another Steve Jobs Vision
Apple is now worth $2 trillion — five times more than when Jobs handed over the reins
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/24/2020 - 01:00 PM
FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Cook arrives to the global premiere for Apple's "The Morning Show" at the Lincoln Center in the Manhattan borough of New York
Silicon Valley & Technology
Apple Is 1st US Company to Be Valued at $2 Trillion
Apple shares have gained nearly 60% this year as the company overcame the shutdown of factories in China that produce the iPhone and the closure of its retail sales amid the coronavirus pandemic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 01:45 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters