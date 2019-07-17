Silicon Valley & Technology

Apple, Google Continue Inclusive Push With New Emojis

By Associated Press
July 17, 2019 01:26 PM
Emojis are seen in this screengrab from an iPhone.
Emojis are seen in this screengrab from an iPhone.

NEW YORK - Apple and Google are rolling out dozens of new emojis that of course include cute critters, but the tech giants also continue to push the boundaries of inclusion and diversity.

 The announcement coincides with Wednesday's World Emoji Day.
 
Apple Inc. is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji that allow people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all. There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid.  
 
And then there's the sloth, the flamingo, the skunk, the orangutan, as well as a new yawning emoji.
 
Apple said its new emojis will be available in the fall with a free software update for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

     

Related Stories

FILE - Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks at the Apple Worldwide Developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S., June 4, 2018.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Apple to Preview New Software as It Makes Big Transition
Apple will preview upcoming changes to its phone and computer software Monday as it undergoes a major transition intended to offset eroding sales of its bedrock iPhone.
FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple TV during an event at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, March 21, 2016.
Silicon Valley & Technology
In Streaming Wars, Apple Says It Can Coexist With Netflix
Far from being a Netflix killer, Apple envisions its forthcoming Apple TV+ streaming service as one that could sit alongside other services that viewers buy, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Tuesday. Apple in March said it will launch a streaming service with original content from big names including Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg. It plans to spend $2 billion on programming but has not said how much the service will cost. Investors are keeping a close…
Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay, speaks at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new products Monday, March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, California.
Silicon Valley & Technology
The Good, Bad and the Unknown of Apple's New Services
Apple has at last unveiled a new streaming TV service, its own branded credit card and a news subscription product
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press