Silicon Valley & Technology

Australia to Force Google, Facebook to Pay for News Content

By VOA News
April 20, 2020 02:06 AM
FILE - A Google logo is seen at the company's offices in Granary Square, London, Nov. 1, 2018.
FILE - A Google logo is seen at the company's offices in Granary Square, London, Nov. 1, 2018.

Australia says Facebook and Google will soon have to pay news outlets for their content.  

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced Monday that the government’s watchdog group, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, will unveil a mandatory code of conduct by July that will address the disparity between news outlets and internet giants when it comes to online advertising revenue. Facebook and Google receive nearly all online advertising spent in Australia.   

The new rules are being undertaken after 18 months of talks with the U.S. tech companies over a voluntary code of conduct failed to yield an agreement. Australia would be the third western country in the world to impose such a plan, following similar moves by Spain and France.   

Australian media companies have lost millions of dollars in advertising revenue in just the last month alone thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.   

Facebook issued a statement that it was “disappointed” by the government’s decision, noting that it had begun a multi-million dollar investment in Australia’s news industry, while Google said it will continue to work with Australian news outlets, the ACCC and government to develop a code of conduct.  

Related Stories

FILE - New software that Google and Apple plan to add to smartphones would make it easier to use Bluetooth wireless technology t
Silicon Valley & Technology
Apple, Google to Harness Phones for Virus Infection Tracking
New software the companies plan to add to phones would make it easier to use Bluetooth wireless technology to track down people who may have been infected by coronavirus carriers
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/10/2020 - 18:12
FILE - A Google logo is seen at the company's offices in Granary Square, London, Nov. 1, 2018.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Google Boosts Support for Checking Coronavirus Facts 
Google on Thursday said it is pumping $6.5 million into fact-checkers and nonprofits as it ramps up its the battle against coronavirus misinformation
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:02
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News