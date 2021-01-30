Silicon Valley & Technology

Downdetector: Social Media Platform Reddit Hit by Outages in US

By Reuters
January 30, 2021 01:52 PM
FILE - Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California
FILE - Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California

Social media company Reddit was experiencing problems on its website on Saturday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.
 
Customers reported trouble logging in and sending messages on its website. The outage affected regions such as New York, Boston and Washington in United States and Toronto in Canada, according to an outage map on Downdetector's website. 
 
It was not immediately known what caused the glitches. Reddit did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
Reddit has come into THE the forefront after a social media chatroom on its platform, "Wallstreetbets," led to a so-called "Reddit rally," which has helped attract a flood of retail cash into stocks such as GameStop Corp., burning hedge funds that had bet against the company and roiling the broader market. WallStreetBets has about 6 million members.

 

Reuters logo
By
Reuters