Silicon Valley & Technology

EU Warns Hostile Countries Are 5G risk, Avoids Naming Names

By Associated Press
October 9, 2019 12:30 PM
People walk toward a police robot mounted with surveillance cameras patrol past a 5G network advertisement at a shopping district in Beijing, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. U.S. officials listed $300 billion more of Chinese goods for possible tariff hikes…
People walk toward a police robot mounted with surveillance cameras patrol past a 5G network advertisement at a shopping district in Beijing.

LONDON - The European Union warned Wednesday that next-generation telecommunication networks face a range of cyber threats, including from hostile countries.
 
While steering clear of singling out Chinese tech company Huawei, an EU security risk assessment identified "states or state-backed actors" as the most serious and likely culprits to carry out sophisticated attacks on new 5G networks.
 
The report didn't name specific countries. It only briefly mentioned Huawei as one of the main suppliers of 5G equipment, alongside Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson. 
 
Huawei, the world's biggest maker of telecom network gear, has been at the center of a furious geopolitical battle between the U.S. and China. The U.S. government has been lobbying allies in Europe and elsewhere to shun Huawei over concerns its equipment might aid Chinese electronic spying, claims that the company has consistently denied. 
 
Fifth-generation mobile networks will allow ultrafast download speeds and less signal delay — advances that pave the way for innovations such as self-driving cars, factory robots and remote surgery. But 5G technology will also depend more heavily on software, which brings new security risks, the report said. 
 
"Hostile third countries may exercise pressure on 5G suppliers in order to facilitate cyberattacks serving their national interests," the report said. 
 
It cited a possible risk scenario in which a "hostile state actor" pressures a supplier "under its jurisdiction to provide access to sensitive network assets through [either purposefully or unintentionally] embedded vulnerabilities.'' 
 
At a briefing in Brussels, EU officials deflected repeated questioning by journalists about why they couldn't be more explicit in spelling out whether Huawei posed a risk. 
 
 "I don't think you can accuse us of ducking the issues. The issues are spelled out pretty clearly," said EU Security Commissioner Julian King, pointing to the report's section on "non-technical factors."
 
He said they wanted to make a detailed, step-by step, risk-based analysis rather than "jumping to conclusions."
 
U.S. officials were given the opportunity to brief EU member states as they carried out national risk assessments for the bloc-wide report, said Minna Kivimaki, the deputy permanent representative from Finland, which holds the rotating EU presidency, without providing more details. 
 
Huawei said it welcomed the report. 
 
"We are pleased to note that the EU delivered on its commitment to take an evidence-based approach, thoroughly analyzing risks rather than targeting specific countries or actors," it said in a statement. 
 
  

Related Stories

People walk toward a police robot mounted with surveillance cameras patrol past a 5G network advertisement at a shopping district in Beijing, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. U.S. officials listed $300 billion more of Chinese goods for possible tariff hikes…
USA
China Criticizes US Opposition to Chinese 5G Telecom Tech
China criticizes Washington's opposition to Chinese-made next-generation telecoms technology after Vice President Mike Pence calls on Iceland to find alternatives
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 11:42
FILE - A logo of the upcoming mobile standard 5G is pictured in Hanover, Germany March 31, 2019.
USA
White House: US, Poland May Sign 5G Network Security Agreement  
VP Mike Pence will discuss with Polish officials how to maintain cybersecurity with 5G technology edging closer and Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. under scrutiny
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 19:28
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Boris Johnson, left, then the British foreign secretary, as they take part in a session on reforming the United Nations at U.N. Headquarters in New York, Sept. 18, 2017.
Europe
Trump, Britain's Johnson Discussed Trade, Security, 5G -White House
Trump tells Johnson during a call on Thursday that he looked forward to meeting him at the G7 economic summit in France later this month, the White House said
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Fri, 08/02/2019 - 09:12
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighborhood of Milan.
Europe
TIM to Extend 5G Services to 6 More Italian Cities by Year-end
The former monopoly which, unveiled its 5G mobile services plan, is also negotiating with rival Vodafone to share 5G infrastructure
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Fri, 07/05/2019 - 19:05
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press