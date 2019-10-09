Silicon Valley & Technology

European Union Finds Ransomware Is Top Cybercrime

By VOA News
October 9, 2019 04:23 PM
Suspects of cybercrime are seen on the screen at the news conference to announce a major law enforcement action against a transnational organized cybercrime at the Europol's headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands, May 16, 2019.
Suspects of cybercrime are seen on the screen at the news conference to announce a major law enforcement action against a transnational organized cybercrime at the Europol's headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands, May 16, 2019.

The European Union's 2019 cybercrime report said the number of online attacks is going down but criminals are targeting more data and profits.

The European Union's law enforcement agency developed the report that shows that ransomware remains the top cybercrime threat. Ransomware attacks block access to vital data and are described as being targeted, more profitable for the attackers and causing greater economic damage to private and public entities.

The report, called the Internet Organized Crime Threat Assessment, cited the 2019 "GermanWiper" ransomware as an example of the harm it can bring. That ransomware replaced the files of German companies, making them unrecoverable.

The report identified concerns of governments becoming victims to ransomware attacks. Local governments in the United States, like the cities of Atlanta and Baltimore, have fallen victim to it.  According to the report "every state in the U.S. has been hit with an attack, with the exception of Delaware and Kentucky."

The IOCTA said the United States has seen more damage from ransomware than the European Union, but that could change as cybercrime "evolves."

Europol also highlighted online sexual exploitation of children.  A report says cybercriminals can use the internet to access sexually explicit content of minors. It says a growing number of juveniles have been sharing sexual pictures or videos with peers, which could be stolen and reposted.

Cybercriminals can also make content themselves. The report targeted deepfakes as being used to create videos of children using their own material. Deepfakes create false images and have been used to produce explicit content from celebrity websites. A comedian used Artificial Intelligence to generate a deepfake of former U.S. president Barack Obama.

Other developments in cybercrime like decentralized, unregulated internet marketplaces and phishing scams that steal personal data, remain concerns for Europol because of their potential to continue to evolve even as law enforcement works to prevent it.

"Some threats of yesterday remain relevant today and will continue to challenge us tomorrow," said Europol's Executive Director, Catherine De Bolle.

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - A man types on a computer keyboard in this illustration, Feb. 28, 2013.
Europe
Eastern European Cybercrime Network Taken Down
The list of victims runs the gamut. A small-town Texas church. A Washington, D.C., law firm. A nonprofit organization in Illinois that works with disabled children. They are among the tens of thousands of businesses and other organizations in North America and Europe that were targeted by an Eastern European cybercrime syndicate in recent years. The 11 cybercriminals behind the scheme, U.S. and European law enforcement officials announced Thursday, infected more…
Default Author Profile
By Masood Farivar
Thu, 05/16/2019 - 09:57
In this photo released by the Crime Suppression Division of the Thailand Police, Sergey Medvedev, 31 (C) is arrested outside an apartment for his role in an international identity theft ring that sold stolen credit card information on the dark web, l
East Asia Pacific
Thais Arrest Alleged Russian Cybercrime Market Operator
Police in Thailand announced Friday they have arrested a Russian national accused by U.S. authorities of running an online cybercrime marketplace where everything from stolen credit card information to hardware for compromising ATM machines could be purchased. Police said Sergey Medvedev was arrested at his Bangkok apartment on February 2 at the request of U.S. authorities. The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday announced indictments against 36 people accused…
A man types on a computer keyboard in front of the displayed cyber code in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017.
USA
US Prosecutors Charge 36 Suspects in Global Cybercrime Ring
Federal prosecutors on Wednesday unsealed indictments of 36 suspects in a global cybercrime ring that defrauded victims of more than $530 million. The defendants are from the United States, Australia, France, Italy, Kosovo, Serbia and the United Kingdom. The Justice Department called it one of the biggest cyberfraud cases it has ever tackled. "The actions of computer hackers and identity thieves not only harm countless innocent Americans, but the…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Wed, 02/07/2018 - 21:54
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News