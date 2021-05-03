Silicon Valley & Technology

Facebook Oversight Board to Announce Ruling on Trump May 5

By VOA News
May 03, 2021 12:01 PM
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks to crowd before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Jan. 20, 2021.
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks to crowd before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Jan. 20, 2021.

Facebook’s oversight board will soon be announcing its decision about whether to uphold the company’s ban on former President Donald Trump’s account.

The quasi-independent body said the announcement will be made May 5 in a Twitter post.

Facebook banned Trump’s account in the wake of the Jan. 6 violent pro-Trump protests at the U.S. Capitol.

The board says it has received over 9,000 public comments on the Trump case.

The board was created last October after the company faced criticism it was not quickly and effectively dealing with what some feel is problematic content.

Decisions by the board are binding and cannot be overturned.

 

