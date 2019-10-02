Silicon Valley & Technology

Google Rolls Out Updated Privacy Tools for YouTube, Maps

By Associated Press
October 2, 2019 09:43 AM
Google is rolling out more tools for users to control their privacy settings

SAN FRANCISCO - Google is rolling out more tools for users to control their privacy settings.

The company and other tech giants are facing increased scrutiny over the amount of data they collect from their users. Google and Facebook both debuted new privacy tools this year.

Now, YouTube users will be able to set their search and viewing histories to auto-delete after a set period of time.

Google Maps will have an incognito mode, which means a user's movements won't be recorded when it's turned on. It will be available on Android this month. Google did not give an exact date for iOS.
Google also says people will be able to delete their voice histories from artificial intelligence system Assistant using a voice command.

It is also adding a way for users to check their passwords via a password manager to make sure they are still secure.

