Google Suffers Widespread Outage of Gmail, YouTube and More

After nearly an hour of widespread global outages of Google services, most users were again able to access their Gmail, Google Drive and YouTube accounts Monday morning.



“Update -- We’re back up and running! You should be able to access YouTube again and enjoy videos as normal,” YouTube tweeted once service was restored.



Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., has not said what caused the outage.



Some users of Google Home Services, which can control lighting and other smart devices, reported outages, as well.



“I’m sitting here in the dark in my toddler’s room because the light is controlled by @Google Home. Rethinking ... a lot right now,” tweeted one user.

According to Bloomberg, Google search and advertisements were not affected by the down time.



While outages among Big Tech companies are not uncommon, this outage was notable because it impacted so many different Google products, Bloomberg reported.