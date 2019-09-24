Silicon Valley & Technology

Honda to Cease Diesel Vehicle Sales in Europe by 2021

By Reuters
September 24, 2019 01:25 AM
A plug-in Honda Clarity is shown after the Clarity was named 2018 Green Car of the Year at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
FILE - A plug-in Honda Clarity is shown after the Clarity was named 2018 Green Car of the Year at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, Nov. 30, 2017.

Honda said on Monday it would phase out all diesel cars by 2021 in favor of models with electric propulsion systems, as the Japanese automaker moves to electrify all of its European cars by 2025.

Honda is the latest automaker cutting production of diesel cars to meet stringent global emissions regulations. The plan is part of its long-term goal to make electric cars, including all battery-electric vehicles, to account for two-thirds of its line ups by 2030 from less than 10% now.

By next year, according to European Union emission targets, CO2 must be cut to 95 gram per km for 95% of cars from the current 120.5 gram average, a figure that has increased of late as consumers spurn fuel-efficient diesels and embrace SUVs. All new cars in the EU must be compliant in 2021.

For Honda, declining demand for diesel vehicles and tougher emissions regulations have clouded its manufacturing prospects in Europe.

Honda said in February it would close its only British car plant in 2021 with the loss of up to 3,500 jobs.

Japan's No. 3 automaker has said it would cut the number of car model variations to a third of current offerings by 2025, reducing global production costs by 10% and redirecting those savings toward advanced research and development.

Related Stories

FILE - Members of media stand outside the Honda car plant in Swindon, Britain, Feb. 18, 2019.
Europe
Honda Confirms Closure of UK Car Plant
Honda has confirmed its western England car factory, which employs 3,500 people, will close in 2021. The Japanese carmaker announced Monday that the Swindon plant will shut in two years, "at the end of the current model's production life cycle."   Honda makes its popular Civic model at the factory, 70 miles (115 kms) west of London.   Reports of the closure first emerged in February, heightening concerns about the impact…
The Bell Nexus, a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft is displayed during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 8, 2019.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Green Machines? Flying Taxis Could Slash Emissions for Long Journeys
Futuristic electric flying taxis like those seen in the movie "Blade Runner" could offer a more sustainable - and much faster - way to travel long distances than traditional car journeys, academics at the University of Michigan said on Tuesday. Several firms are working to develop car-sized vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (VTOLs) that can lift passengers above congestion, cruise at over 100 miles per hour (160 km), and land in small spaces within crowded…
FILE - In this slow-shutter zoom effect photo taken Dec. 12, 2018, commuters backed up in traffic during the morning rush hour, in Brussels, a city that regularly experiences pollution alert warnings.
Europe
EU Agrees to Deal to Cut Greenhouse Emissions from Cars
The European Union agreed Monday to a goal of cutting carbon emissions from cars by 37.5 percent in a decade, finally settling differences between vehicle-producing countries and environmentally-conscious lawmakers.The 28-nation bloc has been divided for months over how strict to be on CO2 emissions from vehicles as part of its push to reduce greenhouse gases overall by 40 percent by 2030.Germany, with the EU's biggest auto sector worth some 423 billion euros ($480…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters