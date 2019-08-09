Silicon Valley & Technology

Huawei Unveils Phone System That Could Replace Android

By Associated Press
August 9, 2019 09:52 AM
Richard Yu, head of Huawei's consumer business, unveils the company's new HarmonyOS operating system during a press conference in Dongguan, Guangdong province on Aug. 9, 2019.
Richard Yu, head of Huawei's consumer business, unveils the company's new HarmonyOS operating system during a press conference in Dongguan, Guangdong province on Aug. 9, 2019.

BEIJING - Huawei on Friday unveiled a smartphone operating system that it said can replace Google's Android, adding to the Chinese tech giant's efforts to insulate itself against U.S. sanctions.

The announcement of HarmonyOS highlights the growing ability of Huawei, the No. 2 global smartphone brand and biggest maker of network gear for phone carriers, to create technology and reduce its reliance on American vendors.

U.S. curbs imposed in May threatened Huawei's smartphone sales by limiting access to Android and blocking Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., from supporting music and other services based on the system.

Huawei Technologies Ltd. wants to keep using Android, Richard Yu, CEO of its consumer device unit, said at a conference for software developers in the southern city of Dongguan.

"However, if we cannot use it in the future we can immediately switch to HarmonyOS," Yu said. He said that could be done in as little as two days if needed.

Huawei, China's first global tech brand, is at the center of a battle between Washington and Beijing over the ruling Communist Party's ambitions to develop companies that can compete in robotics and other fields.

The Trump administration says Beijing's efforts are based on stealing or pressuring companies to hand over technology. Washington and other trading partners say the Chinese campaign violates its free-trade obligations.

Washington has labeled Huawei a security threat, an accusation the company denies. Some officials also see the rise of Huawei and other Chinese tech competitors as a potential threat to U.S. industrial leadership.

Huawei spends about $12 billion a year on U.S. semiconductor chips and other components. The company said the U.S. export curbs might cut its projected sales by $30 billion over two years.

Since then, authorities have said vendors will be allowed to supply technology that is available from other sources. That came after American technology suppliers warned they would be hurt by the loss of one of their biggest customers.

Huawei also has developed its own chipsets for low-end smartphones and servers, though it still needs U.S. vendors for its most advanced products.

Yu said Huawei's first smartphone using HarmonyOS would be released Saturday under its Honor brand.

Huawei, headquartered in the southern city of Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, reported earlier its smartphone shipments rose 24% in the first half of 2019 over a year ago to 118 million.

"We could have done better, but due to the challenges we face in the international market, our shipments dropped a bit," Yu said.

Huawei reported that sales in the six months through June rose 23.2% over a year earlier to 401.3 billion yuan ($58.3 billion). That was up from 2018 growth of 19.5%, but Chairman Liang Hua warned Huawei will "face difficulties" in the second half.

Liang said then that Huawei was reviewing its product lineup to make sure it could fill orders without U.S. components if necessary.

On Friday, Yu said HarmonyOS is designed to operate on PCs and tablet computers as well as smartphones, allowing users to integrate music and other functions across multiple devices.

HarmonyOS will be open source to allow outside developers to contribute to its development, Yu said.

"We want to build a global operating system, so it will not be used by Huawei alone," he said.

Related Stories

A logo of Huawei marks one of the company's buildings in Dongguan, in China's Guangdong province, March 6, 2019.
USA
US Formalizes Ban on Government Contracts to China's Huawei, Others
The interim rule will preclude any US federal agency from purchasing telecom or technology equipment from the firms starting August 13
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
August 07, 2019
A man uses his smartphone outside of a shop selling Huawei products at a shopping mall in Beijing, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Chinese tech giant Huawei filed a motion in U.S. court Wednesday challenging the constitutionality of a law that limits its…
Silicon Valley & Technology
Huawei Remains No. 2 Smartphone Seller Despite US Sanctions
The Chinese firm boosted its sales even as the overall market declined, remaining on the heels of sector leader Samsung and ahead of U.S.-based Apple
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
July 31, 2019
A woman talks on a mobile phone as Korean People's Army soldiers gather for a memorial tribute before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, on Mansu hill in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Report: China's Huawei Helped Develop North Korean Wireless Network
Chinese tech giant partnered with state-owned firm, according to Washington Post report
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
July 22, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press