Silicon Valley & Technology

India Asks WhatsApp to Explain Privacy Breach

By Reuters
October 31, 2019 11:18 AM
Whatsapp
Whatsapp

NEW DELHI - India has asked Facebook-owned WhatsApp to explain the nature of a privacy breach on its messaging platform that has affected some users in the country, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday.

A WhatsApp spokesman was quoted by the Indian Express newspaper on Thursday as saying that Indian journalists and human rights activists were targets of surveillance by an Israeli spyware. The company said it was “not an insignificant number” of people, but did not share specifics.

WhatsApp’s comments came after the messaging platform sued Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group on Tuesday, accusing it of helping government spies break into the phones of roughly 1,400 users across four continents including diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and government officials. NSO denied the allegations.

“We have asked WhatsApp to explain the kind of breach and what it is doing to safeguard the privacy of millions of Indian citizens,” Prasad said in a tweet.

WhatsApp said it had no comment on Prasad’s tweet, but referred to a previous WhatsApp statement that the company believes people have the fundamental right to privacy and no one else should have access to their private conversations.

WikiLeaks-CIA-Tech Encryption
Facebook's WhatsApp Allows Users to Control Who Can Add Them to Group Chats
Facebook Inc on Wednesday changed the privacy settings on its WhatsApp messaging platform, allowing users to decide who can add them to chat groups, as it tries to revamp its image after growing privacy concerns among users. WhatsApp, which has about 1.5 billion users, has been trying to find ways to stop misuse of the app, following global concerns that the platform was being used to spread fake news, manipulated photos, videos without context and audio hoaxes, with no way to monitor their origin or…

India is WhatsApp’s biggest market with 400 million users. Globally, the platform is used by some 1.5 billion people monthly and has often touted a high level of security, including end-to-end encrypted messages that cannot be deciphered by WhatsApp or other third parties.

In its lawsuit filed in a federal court in San Francisco, WhatsApp accused NSO of facilitating government hacking sprees in 20 countries, calling it “an unmistakable pattern of abuse.”

 

Related Stories

Demonstrators gather during a protest over deteriorating economic situation in Beirut, Lebanon October 17, 2019. REUTERS…
Middle East
Thousands Protest Across Lebanon over Dire Economy, Proposed WhatsApp Fee Withdrawn
Protesters blocked roads across Lebanon with burning tires, broadcasts showed, the second time in less than a month Lebanon has seen demonstrations expressing anger at the political elite
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 18:18
FILE - The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration.
Silicon Valley & Technology
WhatsApp to Refer Security Breach to US Authorities
Facebook's WhatsApp said on Tuesday a security breach on its messaging app had signs of coming from a private company working on surveillance and it had referred the incident to the U.S. Department of Justice.
FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, White House adviser Jared Kushner speaks with people as they wait for President Donald Trump to arrive in the East Room of the White House.
US Politics
Trump Says He Did Not Know About Kushner's WhatsApp Messaging
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he knew nothing about son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner's use of the WhatsApp encrypted messaging tool, a day after a top U.S. Democratic congressman questioned the unofficial communications.On Thursday, U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings asked the White House about Kushner's use of the unofficial messaging application as part of his government work.In a letter to the White…
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters