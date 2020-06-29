Silicon Valley & Technology

India Bans 59 Chinese Apps Amid Border Tensions

By VOA News
June 29, 2020 03:27 PM
A person uses the video-sharing app TikTok on a smartphone in New Delhi, in this illustration photo taken on June 29, 2020.

India has banned the use of 59 Chinese-owned apps, including TikTok, citing security concerns Monday, as relations between the two neighbors worsen. 

In a statement, India's Ministry of Electronics and IT said it "has decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available, they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order." 

TikTok, a popular video application owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance, counts India as its biggest market. 

It was not immediately clear how the "ban" would be enforced and whether mobile companies were expected to comply. As of Monday evening, the banned apps were still available on Google's Play store and the Apple App store in India, according to Tech Crunch.

The announcement from Delhi comes amid rising tension between the two countries, weeks after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese forces along the border in the region of Ladakh. The Chinese government did not release figures on how many of its own soldiers were injured or killed. 
 

