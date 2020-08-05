Silicon Valley & Technology

Instagram Launches Reels to Rival TikTok

By VOA News
August 05, 2020 11:58 AM
A visitor takes a picture of the Instagram application logo at the Young Entrepreneurs fair in Paris, France, February 7, 2018…
FILE - A visitor takes a picture of the Instagram app logo in Paris, France, Feb. 7, 2018.

Facebook launched a short-film product similar to the popular TikTok app in the United States and dozens of other countries Wednesday.

The new product, called Reels, is embedded in the Instagram app and permits users to create 15-second videos set to music from a predetermined music library.

The feature has been in production for at least two years, having undergone trials in Brazil in 2018. The addition comes two days after President Donald Trump gave Microsoft 45 days to acquire the U.S. division of the Chinese-owned TikTok over security concerns.

FILE - The logo of the TikTok application seen on a mobile phone, Feb. 21, 2019.

After the Brazil trials, Facebook tested the product in France, Germany and India, trying to grapple with some of TikTok’s biggest user concentrations. A stand-alone app, Lasso, made it to market but was not successful.

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer called Reels a “copycat product" that would unfairly employ Instagram’s existing user base of more than 1 billion after "their other copycat Lasso failed quickly.”

Vishal Shah, Instagram's vice president of product, acknowledged the similarities in a video conference call Tuesday with reporters and said, "Inspiration for products comes from everywhere," including Facebook's teams and "the ecosystem more broadly.”

Instagram’s current Stories feature allows users to share a photo or video that disappears after 24 hours, like the popular social media app Snapchat.

Reels differs from TikTok in that it employs Instagram’s preexisting augmented reality effects, which let users overlay images and filters onto their videos.

Reels’s algorithm reportedly is similar to TikTok’s, maintaining the platform’s draw for unknown creatives to go viral through being featured on the Explore page or sharing content with friends through reposts or personal messages. Content creators will be able to appear on the Explore page if their profiles are set to public.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Facebook is pursuing TikTok’s creators by offering them financial incentives to move over to Reels. In response to the report, a Facebook spokesperson said in certain cases, it may help cover production costs for influencers' "creative ideas.”

Instagram said it does not have plans to monetize Reels content in the near future.

“We're experimenting with different monetization options (for creators),” Shah said. 
 

Related Stories

FILE - Zhang Yiming, founder and global CEO of ByteDance, in Palo Alto, California, March 4, 2020.
USA
Chinese Executive: Forced Sale of TikTok May Be Inevitable Amid US Scrutiny
Beijing-based ByteDance has come under pressure from Washington to sell off its US TikTok operations over concerns that company’s links to Chinese government threaten privacy of US citizens
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Tue, 08/04/2020 - 00:20
FILE - Adam Mosseri, then-Vice President of Product Management for Facebook, speaks during the 2016 TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, California, U.S. Sept. 14, 2016.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Instagram Head Asserts That Company Does Not Spy on Users
Adam Mosseri tells CBS that the Instagram did not monitor private conversation in order to advertise to users
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/25/2019 - 19:14
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.
Race in America
Companies Pull Facebook, Instagram Ads in #StopHateforProfit Boycott
Patagonia joins The North Face and REI in civil rights campaign
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 21:42
VOA logo
By
VOA News