Silicon Valley & Technology

Phone-in-Cheek: Spike Seen in Cellphone-Linked Face Injuries

By Associated Press
December 05, 2019 02:40 PM
FILE - A man uses his cellphone while riding a bicycle in New York City, March 4, 2016.
FILE - A man uses his cellphone while riding a bicycle in New York City, March 4, 2016.

WASHINGTON - Add facial cuts, bruises and fractures to the risks from cellphones and carelessly using them.
                   
That's according to a study published Thursday that found a spike in U.S. emergency room treatment for these mostly minor injuries.
                   
The research was led by a facial plastic surgeon whose patients include a woman who broke her nose when she dropped her phone on her face. Dr. Boris Paskhover of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School said his experience treating patients with cellphone injuries prompted him to look into the problem.
                   
Paskhover and others analyzed 20 years of emergency room data and found an increase in cellphone injuries starting after 2006, around the time when the first smartphones were introduced.
                   
Some injuries were caused by phones themselves, including people getting hit by a thrown phone. But Paskhover said many were caused by distracted use including texting while walking, tripping and landing face-down on the sidewalk.
                   
Most patients in the study weren't hospitalized, but the researchers said the problem should be taken seriously.
                   
The study involved cases in a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission database that collects emergency room visit information from about 100 hospitals. The researchers tallied 2,500 patients with cellphone-related head and neck injuries from 1998 through 2017.
                   
The study was published in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology.
                   
Nationwide, they estimated there were about 76,000 people injured during that time. Annual cases totaled fewer than 2,000 until 2006, but increased steeply after that. About 40% of those injured were ages 13 to 29, and many were hurt while walking, texting or driving.
                   
Cellphone use also has been linked with repetitive strain injuries in the hands and neck, and injuries to other parts of the body caused by distracted use.
                   
“I love my smartphone,” Paskhover said, but he added that it's easy to get too absorbed and avoiding injury requires common sense.
                 “
“People wouldn't walk around reading a magazine,” he said. “Be careful.''
 

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
Archive
Cellphone Use Banned for Train Workers
Researchers say text messaging behind the wheel is more dangerous than driving while under the influence of alcohol or marijuana. In California, rail safety regulators have temporarily banned the use of cellphones by train operators, one day after investigators confirmed the engineer involved in a crash killing 25 people had sent and received text messages while on duty. VOA's Paul Sisco looks at research into the dangerous practice of texting while driving.  …
FILE PHOTO: Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, arrives for his trial at U.S. Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York, July 21, 2017.
USA
Alleged Prison Cellphone Use by 'Pharma Bro' Investigated
Federal authorities are investigating claims that Martin Shkreli has been running his pharmaceutical company from behind bars.    The U.S. Bureau of Prisons said Friday that it had opened an inquiry into whether the so-called ``Pharma Bro'' used a contraband smartphone inside a federal prison in New Jersey.    The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Shkreli has been calling the shots at Phoenixus AG…
FILE - An election agent waits for people to cast their votes at a polling station on election day in Lusaka, Jan, 20, 2015.
Africa
Zambia Commission Bans Cellphone Use in Polling Stations
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has issued a directive banning the use of cellphones inside polling stations during the August 11 presidential, legislative and local elections. But some opposition groups have questioned the rationale behind the directive.  Parliament member Request Muntanga, of the main opposition United Party for National Development, called it disturbing. Local media quoted Muntanga as saying, “I want to see where there is a…
Peter Clottey
By Peter Clottey
Wed, 05/11/2016 - 15:40
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press