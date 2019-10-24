Silicon Valley & Technology

Senators Call for US Intelligence Probe into TikTok

By VOA New
October 24, 2019 11:01 PM
FILE PHOTO: The logo of TikTok application is seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration taken February 21,…
FILE - The logo of the TikTok application seen on a mobile phone, Feb. 21, 2019.

Two top U.S. senators are asking intelligence officials to investigate Chinese-owned TikTok, the hugely popular computer app, believing it to be a potential national security risk.

TikTok allows users to post short videos and share them online with other users.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Tom Cotton sent a letter to acting national intelligence director Joseph McGuire saying there is a growing concern about TikTok.

TikTok servers are based in the U.S. and other countries where it is available. But it is owned by a the Beijing-based company ByteDance.

The senators said although TikTok informs its users up front that it collects data from them and their devices, the lawmakers are worried “about the potential for Chinese intelligence and security services to use Chinese information technology firms as routine and systemic espionage platforms against the U.S. and allies.”

Schumer and Cotton point out that foreign influence campaigns could use TikTok the same way they used social media platforms to influence the 2016 presidential election.

They also wrote that TikTok censors information sensitive to the Chinese authorities, including news on the Hong Kong protests, Chinese treatment of Muslims, and any reference to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

“Security experts have voiced concerns that China’s vague patchwork of intelligence, national security and cybersecurity laws compel Chinese companies to support and cooperate with intelligence work controlled by the Chinese Communist Party,” Schumer and Cotton wrote, pointing out that these companies have no independent judiciary they can turn to if they object.

A TikTok spokeswoman told Reuters that China does not have jurisdiction over TikTok because it is unavailable in China. She also denied allegations of censorship.

“TikTok is committed to being a trusted and responsible corporate citizen in the U.S., which includes working with Congress and all relevant regulatory agencies,” she said.

Related Stories

TikTok
Silicon Valley & Technology
Google Blocks Chinese App TikTok in India After Court Order
Google has blocked access to the hugely popular video app TikTok in India to comply with a state court's directive to prohibit its downloads, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.The move comes hours after a court in southern Tamil Nadu state refused a request by China's Bytedance Technology to suspend a ban on its TikTok app, putting its future in one of its key markets in doubt.The state court had on April 3 asked the federal government…
FILE - The logo of the TikTok application is seen on a screen in this picture illustration taken Feb. 21, 2019.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Going TikTok: Indians Get Hooked on Chinese Video App Ahead of Election
A video clip shot on a sparse rooftop of what looks like a low-rise apartment block shows a young Indian man swaying while lip-syncing a song praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Describing himself as a proud Indian with the online identity "garrytomar", he is wearing ear-studs and shows a beaded necklace under a partly unbuttoned shirt in the 15-second clip. "Modi has single-handedly trounced everyone ... Modi is a storm, you all now know,&quot…
The logo of the TikTok application is seen on a mobile phone screen.
Silicon Valley & Technology
TikTok Fined in US for Illegally Gathering Children's Data 
Chinese-owned video sharing network agrees to pay a $5.7M fine
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 02/27/2019 - 16:35
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA New