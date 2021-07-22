Silicon Valley & Technology

Thousands of Websites Go Down in Global Outage

By VOA News
July 22, 2021 02:31 PM
Ethernet cables on texture with INTERNET OUTAGES lettering, finished graphic
Some of the larger websites impacted included Delta Air Lines, British Airways, Capital One, GoDaddy, Vanguard, UPS, LastPass, AT&T and Costco.

Thousands of websites around the world were unreachable Thursday in what appears to have been a problem with a widely used content distribution network.

Akamai, said on its website that it was experiencing "an emerging issue with its Edge DNS service." Later, the company said the issues had been resolved.

“We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations,” Akamai tweeted. “We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated.”

DNS, or Domain Name System, is a directory that links domain names with machine readable internet protocol addresses.  

Some of the larger websites impacted included Delta Air Lines, British Airways, Capital One, GoDaddy, Vanguard, UPS, LastPass, AT&T and Costco.

Some services were already starting to return as Delta reported its online services were back up, according to CNBC.

What caused the outage remains unknown.
 

Related Stories

FILE - Flags are raised outside the Hong Kong Exchange Square building.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Internet Outages Briefly Disrupt Access to Websites, Apps
Internet monitoring websites including ThousandEyes, Downdetector.com and fing.com showed dozens of disruptions
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 05:51 AM
FILE - In this Thursday, May 6, 2021 file photo, a sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, in New…
USA
Internet Outage Hits Major Websites
Cloud services company says it identified issue
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/08/2021 - 08:10 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, an iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans. Users across the northeast U.S…
USA
Internet Outages, Slowdowns Reported from Boston to Washington
US internet service provider Verizon reported severed fiber in Brooklyn, but it was unclear if that was at the core of the outages
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/26/2021 - 02:28 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News