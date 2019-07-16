Silicon Valley & Technology

Trump Threatens to Launch Probe into Google's Alleged Ties with China

By VOANews
July 16, 2019 12:49 PM
man walks past a Google sign outside with a span of the Bay Bridge at rear in San Francisco, May 1, 2019.
man walks past a Google sign outside with a span of the Bay Bridge at rear in San Francisco, May 1, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump is warning his administration may launch a probe into Google over accusations the U.S. technology giant has been infiltrated by the Chinese government.

The warning came after staunch Trump supporter and billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel said earlier this week the CIA and the FBI should investigate Google because it may have committed treason in its business dealings with China.

Thiel maintained top Chinese military and intelligence officials are "likely to have infiltrated Google," a charge he repeated in a Monday night interview on Fox News.

Trump echoed Theil's unsubstantiated remarks in a Tuesday morning tweet. "Billionaire Tech Investor Peter Thiel believes Google should be investigated for treason. He accuses Google of working with the Chinese Government." @foxandfriends A great and brilliant guy who knows this subject better than anyone! The Trump Administration will take a look!

Google said in a statement the accusations from Trump and Thiel, who serves on the board of tech rival Facebook, are groundless. "As we've said before, we do not work with the Chinese military."

Trump's threat of an investigation is the latest development in an ongoing dispute with Google, which he recently accused of suppressing his followers online and trying to fix U.S. elections to benefit Democrats. Google has also denied those allegations.

Google recently began researching modified version of a search engine it abandoned in China in 2010 to protest China's efforts to censure its search results. Google says it has no plans to deploy the latest version.

The Trump administration and congressional Republicans have expressed great concern about Google's activities in China, contending Chinese spies could steal the company's technology if it bolsters its operations there.

 

 

Related Stories

00:02:41
US Politics
Twitter, Facebook, Google Not Invited to Trump's Social Media Summit
U.S. President Donald Trump hosted a Social Media Summit Thursday, inviting conservative media, pundits, think tanks and social media influencers. Trump claims that conservative views are being censored online, by platforms including Twitter, Google and Facebook — tech-giants who were not invited to the summit. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.
FILE - Google vice president and general manager Phil Harrison speaks during a Google keynote address announcing a new video gaming streaming service named Stadia, at the Gaming Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., March 19, 2019.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Google Cloud Gaming Service to Launch in 14 Countries This Year
Google will sell a hardware pack along with the launch of Stadia in November, a Netflix-style subscription that enables players to access games on any device
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
June 06, 2019
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Report: US Regulators Divide up Scrutiny of Google, Amazon
U.S. antitrust regulators have divided oversight of Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, putting Amazon under the watch of the Federal Trade Commission and Google under the Justice Department, the Washington Post said Saturday. Amazon could face heightened antitrust scrutiny under a new agreement between U.S. regulators that puts the e-commerce giant under the watch of the trade commission, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter…
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOANews