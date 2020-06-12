Silicon Valley & Technology

Turkey Communications Director Blasts Twitter for Removing 7,340 Accounts 

By VOA News
June 12, 2020 06:44 PM
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo and binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic…
Turkey criticized Twitter for suspending more than 7,000 accounts, June 12, 2020.

WASHINGTON - Turkey criticized Twitter on Friday for suspending more than 7,000 accounts the social media company said were promoting narratives favorable to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and the AK Parti (AKP). 

The suspended 7,340 accounts were detected earlier this year “employing coordinated inauthentic activity,” Twitter said in a blog post uploaded on Friday. 

Republic of Turkey communications director Fahrettin Altun said the social media company was attempting to smear the government and trying to redesign Turkish politics. 

“This arbitrary act … has demonstrated yet again that Twitter is no mere social media company, but a propaganda machine with certain political and ideological inclinations,” Altun said in a written statement on Twitter.

The communications director closed with a warning to Twitter. 

“We would like to remind this company of the eventual fate of a number of organizations, which attempted to take similar steps in the past,” Altun said. 

In its Friday blog post, Twitter revealed it had shared data from the account takedowns related to Turkey, as well as China and Russia, with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute  (ASPI) and Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO). 

In what the SIO dubbed “The Turkey Operation,”  it found batches of fabricated personalities, all created on the same day. 

The suspended accounts were used for AKP “cheerleading,” to increase domestic support for Turkish intervention in Syria and compromised other Twitter accounts linked to organizations critical of the government, the SIO found.

Twitter’s handling of the “Turkey Operation” has come to light as it removed 23,750 accounts posting pro-Beijing narratives, and 1,152 accounts engaging in state-backed political propaganda within Russia. 

Related Stories

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 2, 2019 logos of US social network Twitter are displayed on the screen of smartphones,…
East Asia Pacific
Twitter Removes China-linked Accounts Spreading False News
Twitter said the network was engaged 'in a range of coordinated and manipulated activities' in predominantly Chinese languages
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Fri, 06/12/2020 - 11:02
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 2, 2019 logos of US social network Twitter are displayed on the screen of smartphones,…
Silicon Valley & Technology
Online Divisions: Twitter, Facebook Diverge on Trump's Words
Trump and fellow conservatives have been claiming for years that Silicon Valley tech companies are biased against them
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 13:18
Trump Tweet - Minneapolis
USA
Twitter Adds ‘Glorifying Violence’ Warning to Trump Tweet
Trump, a prolific Twitter user, has been at war with the company since earlier this week, when it applied fact checks to two of his tweets about mail-in ballots
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 07:43
VOA logo
By
VOA News