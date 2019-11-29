Silicon Valley & Technology

Twitter CEO Pledges to Live in Africa for Several Months in 2020

November 29, 2019 08:07 PM
FILE - In this June 7, 2019, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey leaves after his talk with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Dorsey's official account was hacked Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, and sending racist and vulgar…
FILE - Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey leaves after talking with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, June 7, 2019.

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey has wrapped up of a trip to Africa by pledging to reside on the continent next year for up to six months. 

Dorsey tweeted this week: "Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I'll be living here for 3-6 months mid 2020."

The CEO of the social media giant did not say what he planned to do on the African continent.

Twitter, which is based in San Francisco, did not offer more details on Dorsey's plans. 

On Dorsey's recent trip, he visited entrepreneurs in Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa. 

Dorsey, 43, co-founded Twitter with several other entrepreneurs in 2006. He ran the company until he was ousted in 2008 but was brought back seven years later to again lead the platform.

Dorsey also co-founded the payment processing app Square and is also CEO of that operation. The tech exec holds millions of stock shares in both companies, and Forbes estimates his net worth at $4.3 billion.

Twitter, along with other social media companies, has faced criticism of its handling of misinformation and has come under scrutiny ahead of next year's U.S. presidential election. Dorsey announced in October that Twitter would ban political advertisements on the platform. 

