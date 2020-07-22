Silicon Valley & Technology

Twitter Will Suspend Accounts Tweeting About Conspiracy Theory Group QAnon

By Reuters
July 22, 2020 02:25 AM

A view of Twitter logo as seen in its Chelsea office during the coronavirus pandemic on May 13, 2020 in New York City.

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would permanently suspend accounts that violate its policies while tweeting about QAnon, a fringe group that claims "deep-state" traitors are plotting against President Donald Trump. 

Twitter, which announced the change on its Twitter Safety page, said it would not serve content and accounts associated with QAnon in trends and recommendations, and would block URLs associated with the group from being shared on the platform. 

The suspension, which will be rolled out this week, is expected to impact about 150,000 accounts globally, Twitter said. It said that more than 7,000 accounts have been removed in the last several weeks for violating the company's rules against spam, platform manipulation and ban evasion. 

The suspensions will be applied to accounts "engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension — something we’ve seen more of in recent weeks," Twitter said. 

Last year, the FBI issued a warning about "conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists" and designated QAnon as a potential domestic extremist threat. 

QAnon also claims Democrats are behind international crime rings. 

