Silicon Valley & Technology

US Court Halts Pentagon Work with Microsoft on Cloud Contract

By Peyton Bigora
February 13, 2020 07:37 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon says President Donald…
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York.

WASHINGTON - A federal judge in Washington has halted, for now, a major U.S. Defense Department cyber contract, blocking Microsoft Corp. from working on the Pentagon's JEDI cloud-computing initiative pending the resolution of a lawsuit brought by rival Amazon.com.

In October, Microsoft was awarded the Pentagon’s Joint Enterprise Defense infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract, which has an estimated worth of around $10 billion over the next decade. The JEDI project will process and store classified data to provide the U.S. military improved communications with soldiers in the field as well as artificial intelligence to speed up war planning and fighting capabilities.

By November, Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing division, filed a lawsuit alleging the Defense Department unfairly judged its bid for the contract. Amazon believes the process was tainted by U.S. President Donald Trump's animosity towards Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s Chief Executive Officer and owner of The Washington Post newspaper, which Trump has regularly accused of bias against him.

FILE - This April 12, 2016 file photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, France.

Court of Federal Claims Judge Patricia Campbell-Smith said the JEDI contract cannot continue to be enacted “until further order of the court.” Judge Campbell-Smith’s full opinion was sealed.

While Amazon scored at least a preliminary victory, it is required to create a $42 million security fund that will be used to pay for any damages if the court later finds the injunction was improper.

Earlier this week, Amazon asked the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to allow them to question Trump and top Pentagon leaders, including former defense secretary James Mattis and Defense Secretary Mark Esper about any political interference from the White House in the awarding of the contract.

“We believe that we will ultimately be able to move forward with the work to make sure those who serve our country can access the new technology they urgently require,” said Microsoft’s spokesman Frank Shaw, adding that he is disappointed by the ruling and believes the Pentagon’s decision-making process was fair.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon says President Donald…
Silicon Valley & Technology
Amazon Wants Trump Deposition Over Loss of Military Contract
The Pentagon awarded the cloud computing project to Microsoft in October. Amazon later sued, arguing that Trump's interference and bias against the company harmed Amazon's chances of winning the contract.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:04
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, attends a company event in New Delhi, India, Jan. 15, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Amazon's Bezos Announces $1 Billion Investment in India as Small Businesses Protest
Announcement comes as hundreds of small traders protest against the world’s biggest online retailer, saying Amazon's business practices are hurting local stores
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
Wed, 01/15/2020 - 10:42
Microsoft's corporate headquarters in Redmond, Washington. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
Silicon Valley & Technology
National Security Agency Discovers a Major Security Flaw in Microsoft's Windows Operating System
The company said it has not seen any evidence that hackers have used the technique discovered by the NSA
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 01/14/2020 - 22:15
Default Author Profile
Written By
Peyton Bigora