10 Pakistani Soldiers Killed in 2 Attacks

Updated July 27, 2019, 11:35 a.m.

At least 10 Pakistani soldiers were killed Saturday in two militant attacks, the military said.

Six soldiers were killed in the first attack when militants across the Afghan border fired on a military patrol near a security post in the Gurbaz area of the North Wazirstan region.

Four paramilitary troops were killed in the second attack during a search operation near Turbat in southwestern Baluchistan province.

The Pakistani Taliban, which is separate from the militant movement in neighboring Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the North Wazirstan attack.

There was no claim for the Baluchistan attack.

North Wazirstan was once the focus in the global war on terror. Provincial elections were held there for the first time earlier this month, a move toward the political mainstream after years of violence fueled by militants.

The U.S. has long insisted North Wazirstan is a safe haven for the Taliban, al-Qaida and other militant groups, a charge Pakistan denies.

Although security in the area has improved in recent years, small-scale attacks still occur.

The attacks came only days after U.S. President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met and discussed Pakistan's role in an effort to negotiate a political agreement to end the nearly 18-year-old war in Afghanistan.