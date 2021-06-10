11 Killed in Mumbai Apartment Building Collapse

At least 11 people, including eight children, died after a Mumbai residential building collapsed on top of another building late on Wednesday, local officials said.

The incident occurred close to midnight in a northern suburb of Mumbai, after heavy monsoon rains flooded several parts of India’s financial and entertainment capital.

Residents joined fire and police officers in rescuing people trapped in the rubble.

Eight people were injured and were taken to nearby hospitals.

Incidents of building collapses become more common in Mumbai during the monsoon season. Wednesday was the first day of heavy rains in the city.