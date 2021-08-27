South & Central Asia

16 Killed in Pakistan Chemical Factory Fire

By Reuters
August 27, 2021 09:20 AM
Rescue workers search bodies at the site of a burnt chemical factory, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. A massive…
Rescue workers search bodies at the site of a burnt chemical factory, in Karachi, Pakistan, Aug. 27, 2021.

KARACHI, PAKISTAN - At least 16 people were killed in a factory fire on Friday in Pakistan’s largest city and financial hub, Karachi, raising questions about the industrial safety in a country not new to such accidents.
The fire broke out at a multi-story chemical factory in eastern part of the city, and most windows of the factory were blocked, police and fire officials said.

Many factory workers died after being trapped on the second floor in the fire, which broke out on the ground floor of the three-story factory.

“At least 16 people have died in the fire,” Saqib Ismail Memon, deputy inspector general of Karachi’s eastern part, told Reuters.

Private television channels' footage showed thick grey smoke billowing out from the top floors of the factory.

“The factory had only one entry point, which was also being used as exit, and the roof exit was blocked, which badly hampered rescue efforts,” Mubeen Ahmed, chief fire officer of the fire department, told a Geo, a private television channel.

Over 260 workers were burnt alive when a multi-storey garment factory was set on fire in September 2012 in what became the deadliest industrial blaze in Pakistan's history.

Blazes and accidents are common in South Asia’s factories, many of which operate illegally and without proper fire safety measures.

Related Stories

Residents carry the coffin of a suicide attack victim in the port city of Gwadar on August 20, 2021. - At least two children…
South & Central Asia
Two Killed in Suicide Bombing Targeting Chinese Nationals in Pakistan
Suicide bombing targeting vehicle carrying Chinese nationals killed two children and wounded three
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 08/21/2021 - 01:58 AM
Pakistani investigators examine a truck at the site of an explosion, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Attackers…
South & Central Asia
Pakistani Police: Attackers Target Truck in Karachi, Kill 9 
No one claims responsibility and motive isn't known, but police quickly rule out sectarian violence
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 08/14/2021 - 08:24 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

South & Central Asia

16 Killed in Pakistan Chemical Factory Fire

Rescue workers search bodies at the site of a burnt chemical factory, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. A massive…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Biden Vows Vengeance on Kabul Airport Attackers 

President Joe Biden speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S. service members, from the East…
South & Central Asia

Afghanistan Faces Complex Web of Economic Crises

Taliban fighters on a pick-up truck move around a market area bustling with local shoppers, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021, following the insurgent group's takeover of the country.
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Women’s Rights Activist Urges US Not to Forget Afghanistan

Afghan women in burqas walk on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
South & Central Asia

Who Are Afghan Refugees Coming to US?

Afghan refugees walk to a bus taking them to a processing center upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles,…