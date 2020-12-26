South & Central Asia

2 Afghan Police Die as Bombs Rock Kabul

By AFP
December 26, 2020 03:18 AM
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. A series of…
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 26, 2020.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - Two Afghan policemen were killed as three separate "sticky bombs" exploded in Kabul on Saturday, the latest violence to hit the Afghan capital.

The policemen were killed when a sticky bomb attached to their pickup truck exploded in a central district of Kabul, police spokesperson Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters.

A civilian was also wounded in the blast, he said.

Two security personnel were wounded in another similar bomb attack targeting a second police pickup truck in a western district of Kabul, Faramarz said.

He said a third bomb also exploded in the city but caused no casualties.

In recent months, Kabul and several other provinces of Afghanistan have been rocked by deadly violence, including bombings, rocket attacks and targeted killings.

Several of these attacks, especially in Kabul, have been claimed by the jihadist Islamic State group.

Journalists, politicians and rights activists have increasingly come under targeted attacks as violence surges in Afghanistan, despite peace talks between the government and the Taliban.

Peace talks that started Sept. 12 in the Qatari capital Doha are currently on a break until early January.

Related Stories

A member of Afghan security forces inspects a damaged vehicle at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan December 20, 2020…
South & Central Asia
US, UN Slam Targeted Killings of Prominent Afghan Civilians  
The latest attack targeted the head of an independent elections watchdog 
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 11:10 AM
Afghan security personnel and municipality workers remove a damaged vehicle after a roadside bomb attack in Kabul, Dec. 22, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Doctors Killed in Afghanistan Explosion
At least three doctors and their driver were killed and another wounded in explosion in southern part of Kabul as they were driving to work at the country’s largest prison
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 10:17 AM
FILE - Afghan journalist Rahmatullah Nikzad poses for photograph in Kabul, July 29, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Prominent Journalist Killed in Eastern Afghanistan
Local police spokesman says that Rahmatullah Nikzad, head of journalists’ union inarea, was attacked just outside his home in capital of eastern Ghazni province
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:20 PM
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The strong car…
South & Central Asia
Car Bomb Kills 9 in Afghan Capital
An Afghan parliamentarian was the apparent target but survived
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Sun, 12/20/2020 - 04:30 AM
AFP logo
By
AFP

Child Marriage