South & Central Asia

2 Suspected Rebels, Indian Soldier Killed in Kashmir Fighting

By Associated Press
February 05, 2020 07:58 AM
Indian security forces stand around a truck which was used by suspected militants, at the site of a gun battle at Nagrota, on…
Indian security forces stand around a truck which was used by suspected militants, at the site of a gun battle at Nagrota, on the outskirts of Jammu, January 31, 2020.

SRINAGAR, INDIA - Two suspected rebels and an Indian paramilitary soldier were killed in brief fighting in disputed Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. Government forces detained a suspected militant after the fighting.
    
Paramilitary officer Pankaj Singh said three militants arrived on a motorbike and fired at a patrol party on the outskirts of Kashmir's main city of Srinagar.
    
Singh said the soldiers gunned down two of the militants. The third militant tried to escape and was caught after a chase, he said.
    
The officer said soldiers recovered a pistol and a grenade from the site of the shootout.
    
There was no independent confirmation of the incident.
    
India and Pakistan each claim the divided Himalayan territory of Kashmir in its entirety.
    
India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge denied by Islamabad. Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989.
    
Most Kashmiris support the rebels' demand that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country, while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.
    
About 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian crackdown.

Related Stories

FILE - Kashmiri journalists display laptops and placards during a protest demanding restoration of internet service, in Srinagar, November 12, 2019.
South & Central Asia
India Restores Some Internet in Kashmir After Nearly Six Months
The shutdown was the longest-ever in a democracy
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
Sat, 01/25/2020 - 09:36
Map of Line of Control, Kashmir
South & Central Asia
India Asks China to Avoid Raising Kashmir Dispute at UN
The government issued a statement Thursday, a day after China requested a review by the U.N. Security Council of the U.N. observer mission in Kashmir
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/16/2020 - 10:46
Indian policemen guard as a convoy of New Delhi-based diplomats passes through Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Jan. 9, 2020.
South & Central Asia
India Takes Diplomats to Visit Indian Kashmir
Opposition leaders slam it as a guided tour
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 12:22
Default Content Teaser
South & Central Asia
India-Pakistan Conflict Crushing Kashmir's Fruit Industry
Tensions between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan, including exchanges of fire along the line of control are costing local fruit farmers dearly
Default Author Profile
By Roshan Mughal
Mon, 01/06/2020 - 13:03
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage